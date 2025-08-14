Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Recently listed biotech stock surges 44% against issue price; time to sell?

Recently listed biotech stock surges 44% against issue price; time to sell?

Shares of Anthem Biosciences surged 9 per cent to ₹820 on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after reporting a strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2025.

biotech, research, drug making, science, experiment

Anthem Bio stock up 44% from issue price | Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Anthem Biosciences share price today

 
Shares of Anthem Biosciences (Anthem) surged 9 per cent to ₹820 on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY25).
 
The stock price of the Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) company was trading at the highest level since its listing on July 21, 2025. Anthem Biosciences has zoomed 44 per cent against its issue price of ₹570 per share.
 
At 10:24 AM; the stock was quoting 8 per cent higher at ₹816, as compared to 0.18 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly three-fold. A combined 4.4 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
 

Anthem Q1 results

 
For the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Anthem reported a 64.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 64.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth in profit after tax at ₹135.8 crore. Revenue from operations grew 59.5 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹540.2 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization (EBITDA) increased 52.7 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹214.3 crore; margins remained flat at 35.4 per cent.
 
Strong Y-o-Y growth in Q1FY26 reflects a CRDMO revenue stream that started ramping up since Q2FY25. A combination of a dedicated team, strategic focus, operational excellence and long-standing client partnerships has helped Anthem to deliver performance across both CRDMO and Specialty Ingredients business, the management said.  Check List of Q1 results today 

Also Read

GMR Airports

GMR Airports share rises over 2% on securing this deal from DIAL; details

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Fin hits record high after posting Q1 results; Buy, sell or hold?

dominos, domino jubilant food pizza

Dominos operator Jubilant FoodWorks stock rises 5% post Q1; analysts weigh

PHARMA, MEDICINE

Shilpa Medicare share jumps 4% on 1:1 bonus issue; check record date here

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart shares pare gains after zooming 8% post Q1; buy or sell?premium

Brokerages view on Anthem

 
Anthem has built a strong global presence, backed by a significant level of expertise from its founders and management team. It holds a unique position in the industry led by its integrated capabilities to manufacture both small molecules and biologics, coupled with a diverse range of modalities. This has helped it to grow faster than its industry peers while maintaining high profitability and return ratios. Currently, Anthem is working on ~16 projects in their final stages, including 10 late stage molecules. Historically, it has observed 81 per cent of success rate in commercializing its late-stage molecules, which provides confidence in its future growth potential, Nirmal Bang Securities had said in its IPO note.
 
Anthem Biosciences is well positioned to cater in CROs and CRDMO segment the crucial players in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries wherein the company being niche player in with high entry barriers through its differentiated FFS model, long term relationship, strong R&D, innovation and technology driven approach across drug discovery, development and manufacturing. The company has shown a profitable track record against its peers and intend to maintain by leveraging its integrated manufacturing and technological capabilities by focusing on building complex speciality ingredients, peptides, probiotics etc, said Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.
 

About Anthem

 
Anthem is an innovation-driven and technology-focused CRDMO with fully integrated operations spanning across drug discovery, development and manufacturing. Anthem is one of the few companies in India with integrated New Chemical Entity (NCE) and New Biological Entity (NBE) capabilities across drug discovery, development, and commercial manufacturing. As a one-stop service provider, Anthem serves a range of customers, encompassing innovator-focused emerging biotech and large pharmaceutical companies globally.  
 

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy on NSE F&O expiry; Metals, OMCs cap IT gains; Infy up 3%

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo stock hits new high, zooms 52% in 7 months; should you book profit?premium

JSW Cement

JSW Cement shares list at 4% premium on NSE; should you buy, sell or hold?

auto component industry, Kinetic Engineering, SAMIL, Samvardhana Motherson, localisation, trade tariffs, global trade, India auto exports, OEMs, auto components, electric vehicle components, automotive industry India, FY25, FY26, ICRA auto sector, di

What are brokerages saying about this auto components maker post Q1 show?premium

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

Mixed signals after ONGC Q1 nos; what's the best move for investors now?premium

Topics : IPO Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Q1 results Biotechnology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon