Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / GMR Airports share rises over 2% on securing this deal from DIAL; details

GMR Airports share rises over 2% on securing this deal from DIAL; details

GMR Airports' shares gained today after the company announced it had received a Letter of Intent to Award (LOIA) from its subsidiary Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

GMR Airports

GMR Airports Limited, the airport arm of the GMR Group, is a leading global airport platform company engaged in the development, operation, and management of airports.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

GMR Airports share price: GMR Airports share price rose as much as 2.09 per cent to an intraday high of ₹90.55 per share on Thursday, August 14, 2025.. 
 
At 11:05 AM, GMR Airports share price was trading 1.36 per cent higher at ₹89.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.2 per cent higher at 80,699.38 levels.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

Why did GMR Airports rise in trade today?

 
GMR Airports’ shares gained today after the company announced it had received a Letter of Intent to Award (LOIA) from its subsidiary Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). 
 
 
In an exchange filing, GMR Airports said, “This is to bring to notice that GMR Airports Limited (formerly GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited), received a Letter of Intent to Award (LOIA) from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Indian Subsidiary of the Company, intimating that the Company has emerged as the Selected Bidder to finance, design, develop, construct, operate, manage and maintain the Cargo City at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi (Project) for an initial period of up to year 2036, which may further be extended by 30 additional years.”
 
The company has been selected to finance, design, develop, construct, operate, manage, and maintain the Cargo City at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, for an initial term until 2036, with the option to extend by an additional 30 years.

Also Read

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Fin hits record high after posting Q1 results; Buy, sell or hold?

dominos, domino jubilant food pizza

Dominos operator Jubilant FoodWorks stock rises 5% post Q1; analysts weigh

PHARMA, MEDICINE

Shilpa Medicare share jumps 4% on 1:1 bonus issue; check record date here

biotech, research, drug making, science, experiment

Recently listed biotech stock surges 44% against issue price; time to sell?

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart shares pare gains after zooming 8% post Q1; buy or sell?premium

 
The project will span 50.5 acres, including a 10-acre optional parcel for future development, and will feature state-of-the-art cargo and logistics facilities. It will operate on a revenue-share model with DIAL, alongside a Minimum Monthly Guarantee, for a total estimated payment of ₹415.74 crore over the initial term.
 
The company clarified that its promoters and related entities have no interest in the project apart from their existing direct or indirect shareholding in DIAL.  ALSO READ | Muthoot Finance zooms 12%; time to relook at gold financiers? Chart check

About GMR Airports 

 
GMR Airports Limited (GAL), the airport arm of the GMR Group, is a leading global airport platform company engaged in the development, operation, and management of airports. It offers integrated aviation services spanning retail, aero services, and real estate, while maintaining a strong emphasis on sustainable infrastructure development. 
 
With a presence across key domestic and international locations, GAL has established itself as a pioneer in delivering world-class airport experiences and innovative solutions.
 
Strengthened by its strategic partnership with Groupe ADP since 2020, GAL operates major airports including Delhi, Hyderabad, Mopa (Goa), and Kualanamu in Indonesia, and is developing greenfield projects such as Bhogapuram in India and Crete in Greece. 
 
The company also drives digital innovation through GMR Innovex to boost passenger experiences and operational efficiency, while continuing to expand its footprint in the global airport market.

More From This Section

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares mixed after days of gains driven by hopes for US rate cuts

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo stock hits new high, zooms 52% in 7 months; should you book profit?premium

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; Metals, OMCs cap IT gains; Infosys up 3%

JSW Cement

JSW Cement shares list at 4% premium on NSE; should you buy, sell or hold?

auto component industry, Kinetic Engineering, SAMIL, Samvardhana Motherson, localisation, trade tariffs, global trade, India auto exports, OEMs, auto components, electric vehicle components, automotive industry India, FY25, FY26, ICRA auto sector, di

What are brokerages saying about this auto components maker post Q1 show?premium

Topics : Buzzing stocks GMR Airports Delhi International Airport Share price share market Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Indian equities MARKETS TODAY Indian equity markets stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon