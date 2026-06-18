Defence firms seen posting healthy FY27 growth on strong orders

With a peace deal expected to bring the war in West Asia to an end, the near-term beneficiaries would be exporters as countries enhance their defence budgets and scramble to boost their arms inventories. Vikash Singh and Pritish Urumkar of ICICI Securities said the geopolitical backdrop continues to provide a structural tailwind, as the conflict in the Middle East has reinforced defence budget urgency across the Gulf region.

Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with established export track records or MoUs are likely to benefit disproportionately, especially in the areas of missiles, drones, aerospace, defence electronics and radars, they added.

Motilal Oswal Research is also positive on defence exports. With a resolution of the West Asia crisis in sight, the focus would now shift towards the replenishment of ammunition, missiles and critical inventories, alongside the acquisition and upgrade of various platforms, the brokerage said.

Teena Virmani and Prerit Jain of the brokerage expect this to open up export markets for defence players, apart from domestic defence ordering. Focus would also be more on drones, anti-drone systems, electronic warfare, air-defence control systems and active protection systems in both domestic and international markets, they added.

In addition to the export segment, the performance of major players in the domestic market and order inflows will be key areas to track. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), private defence players outperformed their public sector undertaking (PSU) peers. Analysts led by Varun Lohchab of HDFC Securities pointed out that revenue growth at private companies was better than at PSUs, led by short-cycle orders, a lower base and increasing indigenisation, which also helped them command better margins. Margin expansion and a low base also aided their net profit growth.

The growth rates for private sector companies are expected to remain healthy in the current year as well. Crisil Ratings expects private-sector revenues to grow 15-16 per cent this fiscal, similar to last fiscal, supported by a healthy order book of ₹50,000 crore. Jayashree Nandakumar, director, Crisil Ratings, pointed out that private-sector companies have moved from offset-fulfilment obligations and sub-assembly supplies (mainly forgings) to becoming system integrators. This shift in their order-book profile, improvement in operational capability and built-in price-escalation clauses for key raw materials will underpin a healthy operating profit margin of 18-19 per cent this fiscal, similar to last fiscal and up 400 basis points (bps) since FY20, she added.

Going ahead, ICICI Securities maintains its positive stance on the Indian defence sector. It pointed out that government policies remain firmly supportive, given the defence ministry's ₹3 trillion capital outlay target by CY29. This support implies sustained double-digit annual growth in defence capital expenditure. Given that Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approvals were at an all-time high in FY26, it expects order-awarding momentum to pick up in FY27 and FY28. Its preferred stocks in the sector are Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Solar Industries, Astra Microwave Products and Bharat Electronics.