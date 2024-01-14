Sensex (    %)
                        
Delivery-based trades on the NSE decline due to valuation concerns

Experts said most investors are looking to cash in on intra-day opportunities in counters that are witnessing buying momentum

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

Investors are reluctant to take long-term positions this year after the spectacular gains in 2023. The delivery-based trades on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have declined to below 36 per cent this year from an average of 38.1 per cent in 2023.

Investors tend to seek delivery for stocks where they see a long-term investment opportunity or tactical positional trade. Market participants attributed the fall in delivery share to elevated valuations, especially in the mid and smallcap segments.

The Nifty50 is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 21.9 against a five-year average of 19. The Nifty Midcap 100 is

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

