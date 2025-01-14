Business Standard

Delta Corp shares hit 52-week low after subdued Q3 results; revenue dips 7%

Investors dumped the shares of Delta Corp on Tuesday, after the company delivered subdued quarterly earnings for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25)

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Representational image

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Investors dumped the shares of Delta Corp on Tuesday, after the company delivered subdued quarterly earnings for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25). Delta Corp share price hit its 52-week low at Rs 104.95 per share, down 4.8 per cent on the BSE in intraday trade. 
 
Delta Corp, an online gaming company, announced on Monday, January 13, a 3.5 per cent year-over-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 35.7 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. 
 
In the same period of the previous fiscal year, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 34.5 crore. However, revenue from operations declined by 7.5 per cent, amounting to Rs 194.3 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 210.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
 
 
On the operational front, Delta Corp's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) fell by 42.4 per cent to Rs 32.2 crore in Q3FY25, down from Rs 55.8 crore in Q3FY24. The Ebitda margin for the quarter was 16.6 per cent, a decrease from the 26.6 per cent recorded during the same period last fiscal. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 2,871.85 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 13.54 and at an earning per share of 7.92.

At 9:54 AM, the stock price of the company declined by 3.22 per cent at Rs 106.70 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.36 per cent to 76,605.04 level.
 
Delta Corp Limited, India's largest listed casino and gaming company, operates across diverse sectors, including casinos, online gaming, hospitality, and real estate. The company manages casinos in Goa, Sikkim, and Nepal, offering a mix of offshore casinos, floating hotels, and onshore gaming facilities. 
 
Through its subsidiary, Deltatech Gaming Limited, Delta Corp also runs online poker platforms, enhancing its digital presence in the gaming industry. In the hospitality sector, the company owns and operates hotels in Goa, Daman, and Sikkim, catering to both tourists and gaming enthusiasts. Additionally, Delta Corp has expanded into real estate through joint ventures and strategic acquisitions.
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Delta Corp Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

