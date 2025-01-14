Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Biocon extends rally, up 6% in 2 days on HSBC, Motilal Oswal 'Buy' upgrade

Biocon extends rally, up 6% in 2 days on HSBC, Motilal Oswal 'Buy' upgrade

Notably, Biocon share price has surged about 6 per cent in the last two sessions

Biocon

An employee in protective clothing works inside the research and development center at the Biocon campus in Bengaluru, India

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Biocon share price: Pharmaceutical company Biocon share price was in demand on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, as the scrip zoomed as much as 4.72 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 382.05 apiece, nearing its 52-week high of Rs 395.65.
 
Notably, Biocon share price has surged about 6 per cent in the last two sessions. 
 
The uptick in Biocon share price came after reports suggested that global brokerage HSBC upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’. The brokerage also raised the target price to Rs 430, which reflects an upside of 17.87 per cent from the previous close (January 13) of Rs 364.80 apiece.
 
 
According to reports, HSBC said that Biocon is well-placed for an operational turnaround, driven by key biosimilar launches and a recovery in generics sales. Additionally, the USFDA's clearance of its Malaysia plant has resolved the GMP compliance concerns.
 
Also Read: Biocon shares gain 4% after USFDA gives VAI tag to its Malaysia unit

Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Delta Corp shares hit 52-week low after subdued Q3 results; revenue dips 7%

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bk up 4% in 2 days as reports indicate higher weight on MSCI index

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

JSW Energy up 5% on receiving LoI for 3,600 MW KSK Mahanadi thermal plant

DMart

DMart bleeds 6% as analysts see margin pressure ahead, cut target after Q3

real estate

Nifty Realty records sharpest intraday fall in 7 months; tanks 6% today

 
Similarly, Motilal Oswal, on January 13, 2025, upgraded Biocon to a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 430 per share. 
 
The brokerage highlighted that Biocon (BIOS) has achieved 'Voluntary Action Indicated' (VAI) status for its Malaysian site, ensuring that all critical biosimilar production sites are now compliant with USFDA regulations. The development majorly enhances the company's business prospects in the US market.
 
Regulatory compliance at the Malaysian facility opens the door for commercial opportunities for B-Aspart, a product currently facing no biosimilar competition. 
 
While Biocon has faced a considerable earnings decline over the past two years—registering a compounded decline of 50 per cent from FY22 to FY24 due to a lack of US market approvals and increased financial leverage—the company has implemented extensive remediation measures to address regulatory challenges. With compliance now secured for its Biocon Park and Malaysian sites, product approvals and launches are expected to drive growth over the next two to three years.
 
“We expect a 21 per cent Ebitda CAGR over FY25-27. We re-rate the biologics business to 22x 12M forward EV/Ebitda (from 18x earlier) to factor in regulatory compliance. Accordingly, we arrive at an SOTP-based TP of Rs 430 (22x EV/Ebitda for the biologics business, 53 per cent stake in Syngene, 14x EV/Ebitda for the generics business). Upgrade to Buy,” Motilal Oswal said.
 
About Biocon
 
Biocon is among the leading global biotechnology companies, focused on manufacturing innovative biotechnology products and providing research services. The company operates through several business segments, including Biosimilars, Research Services, Generics, and Novel Biologics. 
 
Biocon Biologics, its biosimilars arm, holds a portfolio of 20 biosimilars spanning across critical therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology, and diabetes, with significant market share in advanced markets. The company also has a robust pipeline of over 20 molecules expected to be launched by 2030. 
 
Syngene, its research services arm, is an independent entity that offers comprehensive discovery, development, and manufacturing services to various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and consumer goods.
 
The company’s generics division specialises in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with an extensive portfolio of over 50 products, including high-potency molecules. Biocon has made strides in novel biologics, with the introduction of India’s first indigenously produced monoclonal antibody, Nimotuzumab, and Itolizumab for treating psoriasis. 
 
The company continues to expand its manufacturing capacity globally, including a recent acquisition of a US oral solid dosage facility and a biologics manufacturing facility through Syngene. 
 
The market capitalisation of Biocon is Rs 45,184.58 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.
 
At 10:12 AM, Biocon shares were trading 3.17 per cent higher at Rs 376.35 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.31 per cent higher at 76,569.96 levels.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 250 pts higher at 76,570; Nifty at 23,150; Metal, Financials, Auto gain

ipo market listing share market

Quadrant Future Tek makes steady debut; lists at 29% premium on BSE

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

Delta Autocorp shares list at 35% premium, hits 5% upper circuit later

Rupee, Indian Rupee

RBI likely sold dollars heavily before local spot market open, say traders

RUPEE

Rupee recovers from record low, rises 21 paise to 86.49 against US dollar

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian stock exchanges BSE Sensex Nifty50 biocon stock Biocon stocks Biocon Biocon USFDA approval Indian equity markets Pharma stocks Pharma sector Motilal Oswal HSBC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon