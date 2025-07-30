Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dilip Buildcon shares jump 6% after Q1 results; check details here

Dilip Buildcon shares jump 6% after Q1 results; check details here

Dilip Buildcon shares rose 6 per cent after its net profit increased 93 per cent in the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26)

crypto trading

Dilip Buildcon shares rose over 6 per cent on Wednesday

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Dilip Buildcon surged over 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company's net profit zoomed 93 per cent in the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26). 
 
The civil construction firm's stock rose 6.52 per cent to ₹505 per share, the steepest gain since June 26 this year. The stock pared some gains to trade 2.5 per cent higher at ₹485.9 apiece, compared to a 0.14 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:17 PM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight day and currently trade at 7.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 7.8 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Dilip Buildcon has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,098.74 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Dilip Buildcon Q1 results 

The company reported a 93.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in consolidated net profit to ₹271 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with ₹140 crore in the same period last year. Despite the strong bottom-line performance, revenue from operations declined 16.4 per cent to ₹2,620 crore in Q1 FY26, down from ₹3,134 crore in Q1 FY25.
 
Profit before tax more than tripled, rising 191.26 per cent to ₹330.50 crore from ₹113.47 crore a year ago. On the operational front, Ebitda (excluding other income) increased 8.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹520 crore, compared with ₹478 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The Ebitda margin expanded to 19.85 per cent in Q1 FY26, up from 15.25 per cent a year earlier. 

Also Read

market, stock trading, trading

Axiscades Technologies hit 5% upper circuit on ₹600-crore order win

stocks, india inc, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock zooms 45% in 3 days, hits new high

Stock market

Star Health and Allied Insurance rises 4% on posting Q1 results; Details

paints, paint sector

What to do with Asian Paints shares post Q1? Brokerages suggest

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Bank of India shares rise 3% post Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

 
As of 30 June 2025, Dilip Buildcon’s net order book stood at ₹13,695 crore. Mining projects accounted for the largest share at 28.86 per cent, followed by irrigation projects at 21.83 per cent and roads and highways at 17.81 per cent.
 
"We remain optimistic about securing a healthy volume of new orders in the coming quarters. Once that materialises, all three of our growth engines will be operating in accelerated mode," Devendra Jain, managing director & CEO, said. 
 
The board of directors of Dilip Buildcon approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and commercial papers (CPs) up to Rs 1,000 crore through private placement.

About Dilip Buildcon 

The firm is presently in the business of developing infrastructure facilities on an Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special-purpose vehicles promoted by the company.
 

More From This Section

stock market, trading, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 170 pts, Nifty above 24,800; auto, realty stocks drag; TaMo down 4%

Image

NSDL IPO crosses halfway mark within hours; here's who is driving demand

trading

KEC International shares rise post Q1 results, order win; Should you buy?

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

Lenders look to sell Jaiprakash Power's convertible shares in open marketpremium

initial public offerings, IPO

Shanti Gold IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Dilip Buildcon Dilip Buildcon stock Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex India Inc earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaTATA Moters Share M&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon