Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shanti Gold IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

Shanti Gold IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

Shanti Gold International IPO allotment: Investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Bigshare Services

initial public offerings, IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shanti Gold International IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares of the initial public offering of Shanti Gold International is expected to be finalised today, July 30, 2025. The public issue closed for public bidding on Tuesday, July 29. Shanti Gold International IPO received an overwhelming demand from investors, getting oversubscribed by nearly 81.17 times. 
 
According to NSE data, the demand was led by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 151.48 times, followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 117.33 times and retail investors at 30.37 times. 
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar of the issue. Alternatively, investors can follow the direct links given below to check the Shanti International Gold IPO allotment status directly:
 
 
Check Shanti Gold International IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Shanti Gold International IPO allotment status on NSE: nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Also Read

stock market, trading, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty listless; SMIDs in red; Tata Motors, Zen Tech shares slip up to 4%

initial public offerings, IPO

M&B Engineering IPO opens today: GMP up 11%; should you subscribe?

equity market, stocks, share market

Indiqube Spaces shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 9% discount

Sri Lotus Developers IPO

Sri Lotus Developers IPO opens today: GMP up 29%; should you apply?

Vijay Chandok, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai. (PHOTO: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

NSDL IPO opens: Analysts upbeat on fair valuation; should you subscribe?

 
Check Shanti Gold International IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Shanti Gold International IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Shanti Gold International were trading at ₹237 per share, up ₹38 or 19 per cent from the upper end of the price band of ₹189 to ₹199, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. 

Shanti Gold International IPO listing date

Shares of Shanti Gold International are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, August 1, 2025. The current GMP trends indicate a positive listing for the company’s shares. However, the estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Shanti Gold International

Incorporated in 2003, Shanti Gold International is engaged in the business of manufacturing gold jewellery. The company manufactures high-quality 22kt CZ casting gold jewellery, specialising in design and production. It offers a wide range of high-quality, intricately designed jewellery, including bangles, rings, necklaces, and sets, suitable for special occasions, weddings, festive events, and daily wear at various price points.
 
Shanti Gold operates an in-house manufacturing setup for design, production, and packaging. It has a manufacturing facility located in Andheri East of Mumbai (Maharashtra), with an annual production capacity of 2,700 kg.

More From This Section

NSDL IPO

NSDL IPO opens today: How Harshad Mehta scam led demat revolution in India

share market, trading

GE Vernova shares hit record high post Q1 results; analysts see more upside

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Bank of India shares rise 3% post Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

ITC

ITC dips 1%, nears near 52-wk low; analysts decode stock's underperformance

GNG Electronics IPO listing

GNG Electronics shares list at 50% premium; should book profit or hold?

Topics : IPOs IPO allotment IPO market BSE Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaTATA Moters Share M&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon