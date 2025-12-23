Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Direct equity investors turn net sellers in 2025 for first time in 6 years

Direct equity investors turn net sellers in 2025 for first time in 6 years

Individual investors have pulled out over Rs 8,000 crore from equities in 2025, ending a five-year buying streak as market correction and volatility weighed on sentiment

stock markets, trading
premium

The scaling back of direct equity purchases coincided with a shift in market dynamics. The year 2025 has been tumultuous for equities.

Abhishek Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The post-Covid euphoria surrounding direct equity investing has ebbed in 2025. Individual investors have turned net sellers in the domestic equity market, pulling out about ₹8,461 crore so far this year -- a sharp reversal from the record purchases seen in 2024, according to a report by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).
 
Between 2020 and 2024, direct equity investments had remained firmly in the green.
 
The scaling back of direct equity purchases by individual investors coincides with a change in equity market dynamics. This calendar year has been tumultuous for markets. While the first few months saw the
Topics : Stock Market equity investors Retail investors NSE Mutual Funds Market news
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon