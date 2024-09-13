Dividend, Bonus Issue, Stock-split: These 80 shares turn ex-date today

Dividend, Bonus Issue, Stock-split today: As the final trading session of the week commences today, a total of 76 companies including Glenmark Pharma, BEML, and others, will remain in focus during today's trading session as they will trade ex-dividend date. Besides these, Monarch Networth Capital shares will also be closely watched as they trade ex-date, following the company's 1:1 bonus issue announcement.

Meanwhile, Sportking India, Onesource Ideas Venture, and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences will trade ex-date for the subdivision of their stocks that they have announced.

Here is the list of stocks trading ex-dividend today:



Ami Organics, BEML, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Hudco, Indraprastha Gas, Hudco, and PNB Gilts are some of the notable companies which will turn ex-date for final dividend today. CHECK FULL LIST HERE

Here is the list of comapnies trading ex-date for subdivision/stock-split:

Sportking India: Shares of Sportking India trade ex-date today as the company has announced a stock split such that 1 equity share, having a face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, will be subdivided into 10 equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each.

Onesource Ideas Venture: Shares of Onesource Ideas Venture trade ex-date today as the company has announced the subdivision/split of its existing equity shares such that 1 equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, will be subdivided/split into 10 equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The company’s shares will trade ex-date today as it has announced the subdivision/split of 1 equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, into 5 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, fully paid-up.