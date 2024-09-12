Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Dividend, Bonus Issue: SJVN, Varun Beverages, 22 others go ex-date today

Dividend, Bonus Issue: SJVN, Varun Beverages, 22 others go ex-date today

As many as 24 stocks will trade ex-date today for the several corporate actions that these companies have announced, including dividends, bonus issues, or rights issues

SI Reporter New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 8:56 AM IST
Dividend, Bonus Issue:  Shares of SJVN, Varun Beverages, Mallcom (India), and 18 others go ex-dividend date today as these companies have announced dividend payouts to their shareholders. Besides them, shares of Acceleratebs India and Bigbloc Construction will trade ex-date today as they have announced bonus issues in the ratios of 3:5 and 1:1, respectively. Meanwhile, shares of Advik Capital will trade ex-date today for a rights issue of equity shares.
Here is the full list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend today:

Arrow Greentech: Shares of Arrow Greentech will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.
 

Bengal & Assam Company: Shares of Bengal & Assam Company will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 40 per share.

Bharat Rasayan: Shares of Bharat Rasayan will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

Eldeco Housing & Industries: Shares of Eldeco Housing & Industries will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 8 per share with a record date of 12 Sep 2024.

Excel Industries: Shares of Excel Industries will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share.

Garware Technical Fibres: Shares of Garware Technical Fibres will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Gulshan Polyols: Shares of Gulshan Polyols will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.30 per share.

Haldyn Glass: Shares of Haldyn Glass will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.70 per share.

Industrial & Prudential Investments: Shares of Industrial & Prudential Investments will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 90 per share.

Mallcom (India): Shares of Mallcom (India) will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Mysore Petro Chemicals: Shares of Mysore Petro Chemicals will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.

Nirlon: Shares of Nirlon will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 11 per share.

Patels Airtemp (India): Shares of Patels Airtemp (India) will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Sicagen India: Shares of Sicagen India will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per share.

SJVN: Shares of SJVN will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.65 per share.

Skipper: Shares of Skipper will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a dividend of Rs 0.10 per share.

Southern Petrochemicals: Shares of Southern Petrochemicals will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo: Shares of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Varun Beverages: Shares of Varun Beverages will undergo a stock split from Rs 5 to Rs 2 today.

VST Tillers Tractors: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 20 per share.

Wep Solutions: Shares of Wep Solutions will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.

Stock trading ex-date for Bonus Issue

AccelerateBS India: Shares of AccelerateBS India will be affected as the company's board has announced a plan to issue Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of 3:5, i.e., three equity shares of Rs 10 each for every five equity shares of Rs 10 each held by the shareholders of the Company as of the record date, subject to approval by the shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Bigbloc Construction:  The company's hares will trade ex-date today for the bonus issue of 1:1. In an exchange filing, the company stated that its board will meet on Friday, September 13, 2024, to consider and approve the allotment of fully paid-up bonus equity shares with a face value of Rs 2, totaling 7,07,87,875 equity shares, to the Members of the Company in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., one bonus share for every one equity share of face value Rs 2 each held in the Company.


Stock trading ex-date for Rights Issue
Advik Capital: Shares of Advik Capital will trade ex-date today as the company has announced a rights issue of up to 19,98,05,013 equity shares on a fully paid basis, aggregating to Rs 4995.13 Lakhs, at Rs 2.50 per rights equity share, including a premium of Rs 1.50 per equity share.

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

