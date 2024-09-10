Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend, Bonus, Buyback: Vedanta among 9 stocks to turn ex-date today

Dividend, Bonus, Buyback: Vedanta among 9 stocks to turn ex-date today

Here is the list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend today for the purpose of dividend, rights issue, bonus issue, and share buyback

stocks, india inc, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend, Bonus, Rights issue, Buyback today: As the market gears up for a positive start buoyed by the gains in global markets, shares of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta and 8 other companies will remain in focus today as they turn ex-date for the purpose of dividend, bonus issues, and rights. 

Here is the full list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend today:
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vedanta: Shares of Vedanta will trade ex-dividend on September 10, 2024, as the company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 20.00 apiece, with the record date also on September 10, 2024.
 

DAPS Advertising: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend on September 10, 2024, as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.15 apiece, with the record date also on September 10, 2024.

Manali Petrochemical: Shares of Manali Petrochemical will trade ex-dividend on September 10, 2024, as the company has declared a dividend of Rs 0.75 apiece.

MSTC: Shares of MSTC will trade ex-dividend on September 10, 2024, as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 5.00 apiece.

More From This Section

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets mixed

sensex, markets

Share Market Today: Global markets' rebound, P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO eyed

Market, Stock Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

Stocks To Watch: Dixon Tech, Awfis Space, Adani Green, Suzlon, Airtel

equity trading volumes, share market

Nifty Fin Services, PSU Bank: Check support, resistance & other levels here

SEBI

Sebi lifts restrictions on 16 entities in Infosys insider trading case


National Plastic Technologies: Shares of National Plastic Technologies will trade ex-dividend on September 10, 2024, as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.00 apiece, with the record date also on September 10, 2024.

Syrma SGS Technology: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend on September 10, 2024, as the company has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.

Stock trading ex-date for Buyback
Jai Corp: Shares of Jai Corp will trade ex-date today as the company has announced a buy-back of up to 29,44,415 equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,17,77,66,000, being 1.65 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 400 per equity share on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route.

Stock trading ex-date for Rights issue
Emerald Leisures: Shares of Emerald Leisures will trade ex-date today as the company has announced the issuance of equity shares by way of rights issue to existing shareholders for an amount not exceeding Rs 12.51 crore.

Stock trading ex-date for Bonus issue
Indo Cotspin: Shares of Indo Cotspin will trade ex-date today as the company has announced bonus shares in the ratio of 7:10 (i.e., 7 new equity shares of Rs 10 each for every 10 equity shares of Rs 10 each held as of the record date).

The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers, as the case may be. That is to say, on or after this date, new buyers of the stock will not be entitled to the dividend, bonus, or buyback.

Thus, to qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.

Also Read

stocks, funds, small-caps, large-caps, india inc, tech, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dividend, Bonus, Right Issue: GSFC and 17 other stocks go ex-date today

stocks, india inc, shares, markets, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dividend, Stock Split, Buyback: Gulf Oil, 15 more shares turn ex-date today

share market stock market trading

Dividend, share buyback: These 10 stocks go ex-date today; do you own any?

stocks, india inc, stock option, markets, trading, investment, stake, psu, disinvestment, selling, employees, workers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dividend, Bonus, Buyback: 17 stocks turn ex-date today; are you eligible?

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

Govt receives about Rs 2,413 cr as dividend tranche from BPCL: Dipam secy

Topics : dividend Dividend yield stocks Bonus payouts Buzzing stocks Share buybacks share market Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon