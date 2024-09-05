Dividend, Stock Split, Buyback: Gulf Oil, 15 more shares turn ex-date today

Dividend, Stock-split, Buyback Today: Shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants and 12 other companies will remain in focus as they will go ex-date for the dividends they have announced. Besides these, shares of Sapphire Foods, Orient Trimex, and Aarti Drugs will trade ex-date for the stock split, rights issue, and share buyback, respectively, that they have announced.
Here is the list of stocks to trade ex-dividend date today:
NIIT Learning Systems: Shares of NIIT Learning Systems will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2.75 apiece. The record date for the dividend is also September 5, 2024.
BLS International Services: BLS International Services will trade ex-dividend today with a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India: Gulf Oil Lubricants India shares will trade ex-dividend today, offering a final dividend of Rs 20 apiece. The record date is September 5, 2024.
Heranba Industries: Heranba Industries is set to trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend payout of Rs 1.25 per share.
IRCON International: IRCON International will trade ex-dividend today after announcing a final dividend of Rs 1.30 per share.
Jay Bharat Maruti: Jay Bharat Maruti shares will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 0.70 per share.
JBM Auto: Shares of JBM Auto will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.
Jupiter Wagons: Jupiter Wagons will go ex-dividend today with a final dividend of Rs 0.30 per share.
NIIT: NIIT will trade ex-dividend today after announcing a final dividend of Rs 0.75 per share. The record date is September 5, 2024.
Prithvi Exchange (India): Prithvi Exchange (India) will trade ex-dividend today, offering a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share. The record date is September 5, 2024.
RHI Magnesita India: RHI Magnesita India shares will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.
Shetron: Shares of Shetron are set to trade ex-dividend today, with a dividend of Rs 1 per share.
Silver Touch Technologies: Shares of Silver Touch Technologies will trade ex-dividend today after the company declared a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.
Stock trading ex-date for Buyback
Aarti Drugs: Shares of Aarti Drugs will trade ex-date for the buyback of up to 6,65,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 900 per equity share on a proportionate basis through the tender offer process as required under Buyback Regulations.
Shares trading ex-date for Stock-split
Sapphire Foods India: Sapphire Foods India shares will trade ex-date today as the company has announced the subdivision/split of existing equity shares of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up into 5 equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up, ranking pari-passu in all respects.
Stock trading ex-date for Rights Issue
Orient Trimex: Shares of Orient Trimex will trade ex-date today as the company has announced a rights issue of 4,41,04,359 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 11 per equity share, aggregating to an amount of Rs 4851.48 lakhs.
The ex-date is the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, rights issues, bonus shares, or buyback offers. This means that any investor buying the stock on or after this date won't be entitled to these benefits. To qualify for dividends, bonuses, or buybacks, investors must purchase the stock before the ex-date. Companies determine who receives these benefits based on the list of shareholders recorded by the end of the record date.