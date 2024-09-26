Business Standard
Dividend, bonus, stock-split: These 4 companies will trade ex-date tomorrow

Here is the full list of stocks that will trade ex-dat e tomorrow for purpose of several corporation actions that these companies have announced

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: Shares of Pulsar International, Sanghvi Movers, United Van Der Horst, and West Leisure Resorts will remain in focus today, as they will trade ex-date tomorrow for the purpose of several corporation actions that these companies have announced. As per the data available on the BSE, shares of United Van Der Horst, and West Leisure Resorts will trade ex-date tomorrow as these companies have declared a dividend of Rs 0.50, and Rs 0.10 respectively.  

Meanwhile, Pulsar International will trade ex-date tomorrow, as the company has announced that its Board has approved the issue of Bonus shares out of free reserves to the existing equity shareholders in the ratio 1:10. Accordingly shareholders will be awarded one equity share for every ten equity shares of nominal value of Re 1. This, however, remains subject to approval of shareholders and regulatory authorities. The Bonus Shares once allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing equity shares.
In addition to these, shares of Sanghvi Movers will trade ex-date tomorrow as the company has announced sub-division (split of equity shares ) in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. existing 1 equity share having face value of Rs 2 each , is divided into 2 equity shares having face value of Rs 1 each fully paid-up. 

The ex-date refers to a date fixed by the company, when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers, as the case may be. That is to say, on or after this date, new buyers of the stock will not be entitled to the dividend, bonus, or buyback. Thus, to qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. However, the companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.




