Friday, June 13, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: Bajaj Auto, Tata Tech & 23 others to go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: Bajaj Auto, Tata Tech & 23 others to go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: Bajaj Auto leads the list with a final dividend of ₹210 per share, with the record date set for Friday, June 20, 2025

SIP savings

Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Dividend stocks: A total of 25 companies, including heavyweights like Bajaj Auto, Tata Technologies, and Honeywell Automation, will be in focus next week as their shares are set to trade ex-dividend between Monday, June 16, 2025, and Friday, June 20, 2025.
 
According to BSE data, these companies have recently announced dividend payouts, attracting investor attention ahead of their respective record dates.

What is an ex-dividend date?

The ex-dividend date is the cutoff after which new buyers of a stock are not eligible for the announced dividend. To receive the dividend, investors must own the shares before the ex-date. The final list of eligible shareholders is determined by the company as of the record date.
 

High dividend payouts to watch

Bajaj Auto leads the list with a final dividend of ₹210 per share, with the record date set for Friday, June 20, 2025.
 
Honeywell Automation India follows with an interim dividend of ₹105 per share, and a record date of Monday, June 16, 2025.

Here's a complete list of stocks trading ex-date next week:

Company Name Record date Purpose
Bajaj Finance 16 Jun 2025 Stock Split From ₹2/- to ₹1/-
Bajaj Finance 16 Jun 2025 Bonus issue 4:1
Honeywell Automation India 16 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹105
LKP Securities 16 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.3
Tata Technologies 16 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹8.35
Tata Technologies 16 Jun 2025 Special Dividend - ₹3.35
Hindustan Zinc 17 Jun 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹10
Shankara Building Products 17 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3
eMudhra 18 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.25
Sarla Performance Fiber 18 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3
Panasonic Carbon India Company 19 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹12
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure 19 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.5
Tata Communications 19 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹25
Tejas Networks 19 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.5
Ajcon Global Services 20 Jun 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/-
Bajaj Auto 20 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹210
Bank of India 20 Jun 2025 Final Dividend -₹4.05
Greenlam Industries 20 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.4
HDFC Life Insurance Company 20 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.1
Mawana Sugar 20 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1
Punjab National Bank 20 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.9
Rossari Biotech 20 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.5
Solitaire Machine Tools 20 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2
Supreme Industries 20 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹24
Swastika Investsmart 20 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.6
Tata Power Company 20 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.25
Torrent Pharmaceuticals 20 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6
Transcorp International 20 Jun 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.3

Why does the ex-date for the dividend matter to investors?

Monitoring ex-dividend dates helps investors time their purchases and understand price movements, as stock prices typically adjust lower by the dividend amount on the ex-date.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

