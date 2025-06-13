Dividend stocks: Bajaj Auto, Tata Tech & 23 others to go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: A total of 25 companies, including heavyweights like Bajaj Auto, Tata Technologies, and Honeywell Automation, will be in focus next week as their shares are set to trade ex-dividend between Monday, June 16, 2025, and Friday, June 20, 2025.
According to BSE data, these companies have recently announced dividend payouts, attracting investor attention ahead of their respective record dates.
What is an ex-dividend date?
The ex-dividend date is the cutoff after which new buyers of a stock are not eligible for the announced dividend. To receive the dividend, investors must own the shares before the ex-date. The final list of eligible shareholders is determined by the company as of the record date.
High dividend payouts to watch
Bajaj Auto leads the list with a final dividend of ₹210 per share, with the record date set for Friday, June 20, 2025.
Honeywell Automation India follows with an interim dividend of ₹105 per share, and a record date of Monday, June 16, 2025.
Here's a complete list of stocks trading ex-date next week:
|
Company Name
|
Record date
|
Purpose
|
Bajaj Finance
|
16 Jun 2025
|
Stock Split From ₹2/- to ₹1/-
|
Bajaj Finance
|
16 Jun 2025
|
Bonus issue 4:1
|
Honeywell Automation India
|
16 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹105
|
LKP Securities
|
16 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.3
|
Tata Technologies
|
16 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹8.35
|
Tata Technologies
|
16 Jun 2025
|
Special Dividend - ₹3.35
|
Hindustan Zinc
|
17 Jun 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹10
|
Shankara Building Products
|
17 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3
|
eMudhra
|
18 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.25
|
Sarla Performance Fiber
|
18 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3
|
Panasonic Carbon India Company
|
19 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹12
|
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
|
19 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3.5
|
Tata Communications
|
19 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹25
|
Tejas Networks
|
19 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.5
|
Ajcon Global Services
|
20 Jun 2025
|
Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/-
|
Bajaj Auto
|
20 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹210
|
Bank of India
|
20 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend -₹4.05
|
Greenlam Industries
|
20 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.4
|
HDFC Life Insurance Company
|
20 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.1
|
Mawana Sugar
|
20 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Punjab National Bank
|
20 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.9
|
Rossari Biotech
|
20 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.5
|
Solitaire Machine Tools
|
20 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Supreme Industries
|
20 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹24
|
Swastika Investsmart
|
20 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.6
|
Tata Power Company
|
20 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.25
|
Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|
20 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹6
|
Transcorp International
|
20 Jun 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.3
Why does the ex-date for the dividend matter to investors?
Monitoring ex-dividend dates helps investors time their purchases and understand price movements, as stock prices typically adjust lower by the dividend amount on the ex-date.