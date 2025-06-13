Shares of penny stocks - GTL and Exxaro Tiles have zoomed up to 73 per cent in the last one month amid the overall rally in the equity market.
GTL and Exxaro Tiles are considered as penny stocks for the individual share price quoted around ₹10-mark. GTL from levels of ₹7.80 on May 9 soared nearly 67 per cent to a high of ₹13 on June 12. Similarly, Exxaro Tiles stock price from ₹5.90, skyrocketed by 85 per cent to a high of ₹10.90 per share.
In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 3.7 per cent, and the Nifty Microcap index soared over 15 per cent in the same period.
GTL, Exxaro Tiles - trading volume jumps multi-fold
On the NSE, GTL witnessed up to a 10-fold jump in trading volumes in the last two trading sessions. The average daily traded volume from around 10 lakh per day surged to over 18.30 million shares on Thursday, June 12.
Today, so far, GTL stock
has declined 7.5 per cent to ₹11.22, amid volume of around 23 lakh shares on the NSE. The 52-week high of GTL stands at ₹16.41, and the 52-week low is at ₹7.59. The company's market capitalisation is ₹177 crore. ALSO READ: Nifty sinks below 24,500; is the market bullish set-up under threat?
Similarly, trading volume at Exxaro Tiles counter soared to near 79 lakh shares per day as against the average volume of around 7 - 8 lakh shares in the preceding one month. On Friday, Exxaro Tiles stock price was up 1.5 per cent at ₹10.27. The counter witnessed trades of around 11.8 lakh shares thus far on the NSE.
At present, Exxaro Tiles
market capitalisation has increased to ₹460 crore, with the stock seen trading near its 52-week high, which stands at ₹11.60. The 52-week for Exxaro Tiles stock is ₹5.45.
On the earnings front, GTL reported a massive 91.8 per cent fall in Q4 net profit at ₹11.21 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 when compared with ₹136.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. Income from operations, however, increased by 6.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹69.90 crore from ₹65.69 crore.
Meanwhile, Exxaro Tiles Q4 net profit zoomed
192.5 per cent to ₹3.51 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 as against ₹1.20 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Sales rose 19.1 per cent YoY to ₹94.98 crore from ₹79.77 crore.
GTL, Exxaro Tiles - what should investors do?
Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities recommends that in times of a market rally, we tend to see some kind of exuberance in select stocks with lesser fundamentals, including penny stocks, which witness a momentum-driven rally. The analyst, however, cautions that it is not advisable to invest in penny stocks, as they are quite often associated with high risks.
"Finding an exact top or bottom in these kinds of stocks is extremely difficult, for they just get traded based on the fear-and-greed of the market", explains Kranthi Bathini. For investors holding positions in such stock, Kranthi advises to follow strict trading stop-losses.
Technical view on GTL, Exxaro Tiles
GTL share price is seen quoting above the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) for the second straight trading session. The 200-DMA stands at ₹11.10. A close above ₹11 on Friday is necessary for the stock to sustain its upward trend. As such, the stock can potentially rally to ₹15.80 levels. ALSO READ | How to trade HPCL, BPCL, ONGC as Crude Oil boils to 5-month high at $77/bbl
On the other hand, break and sustained trade below ₹10-mark shall dismantle the present bullish stance at the counter. Following which, the stock can potentially drift back towards ₹7 levels.
Exxaro Tiles has conquered its 200-DMA, and is now seen attempting a close above the 100-Week Moving Average, which stands at ₹9.90. Technically, this shall indicate a positive sign for the stock, and which can lead it towards ₹12.40 levels. Key support for the stock on the downside stands at ₹8.30 and ₹7 levels, show technical charts.