Dividend stocks: HAL, RVNL, 12 others go ex-date on Aug 21; do you own any?

Dividend stocks today, August 20, 2025: Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Coal India, Rail Vikas Nigam liminited (RVNL), Thomas Cook (India), Honda India Power Products, and 9 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading session following their announcements of dividend payouts for their respective shareholders.
The BSE data suggests that shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, August 21, 2025. The ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Thus, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalizes the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
Among the companies listed, Honda India Power Products has announced the highest dividend payout for its shareholders. The company informed the exchanges that its board has decided to pay an interim dividend of ₹100 per share to its shareholders. The company has set the record date as August 21, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.
Among others, state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics has announced a final dividend of ₹15 per share, while Coal India has announced an interim dividend of ₹5.15 per share for their respective shareholders. Both companies have set the record date as August 21, 2025, for the same.