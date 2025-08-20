Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: HAL, RVNL, 12 others go ex-date on Aug 21; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: HAL, RVNL, 12 others go ex-date on Aug 21; do you own any?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on August 21, along with their key details

dividend stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks today, August 20, 2025:  Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)Coal IndiaRail Vikas Nigam liminited (RVNL), Thomas Cook (India), Honda India Power Products, and 9 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading session following their announcements of dividend payouts for their respective shareholders.  
The BSE data suggests that shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, August 21, 2025. The ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Thus, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalizes the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
 
 
Among the companies listed, Honda India Power Products has announced the highest dividend payout for its shareholders. The company informed the exchanges that its board has decided to pay an interim dividend of ₹100 per share to its shareholders. The company has set the record date as August 21, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.
 
Among others, state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics has announced a final dividend of ₹15 per share, while Coal India has announced an interim dividend of ₹5.15 per share for their respective shareholders. Both companies have set the record date as August 21, 2025, for the same.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on August 21, along with their key details: 

 
Company Ex-date Announcement Record date
MJ Land Holdings Aug 21, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.20 Aug 21, 2025
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Aug 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.02 Aug 21, 2025
BSL Aug 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.80 Aug 21, 2025
Coal India Aug 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5.15 Aug 21, 2025
Hindustan Aeronautics Aug 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹15 Aug 21, 2025
Honda India Power Products Aug 21, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹100 Aug 21, 2025
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Aug 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 Aug 21, 2025
Manorama Industries Aug 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.60 Aug 21, 2025
Pudumjee Paper Products Aug 21, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.60 Aug 21, 2025
Relaxo Footwears - Aug 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 Aug 21, 2025
Rail Vikas Nigam Aug 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.72 Aug 21, 2025
Styrenix Performance Materials Aug 21, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹31 Aug 21, 2025
Thomas Cook (India) Aug 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.45 Aug 21, 2025
United Van Der Horst Aug 21, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Aug 21, 2025
  (Source: BSE) 

More From This Section

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 100 pts; Nazara Tech drops 4%, Delta Corp 2.5%; HAL rises over 2%

stocks to buy

Stocks to buy today, Aug 20: Analyst bets on Nykaa, Tube Investments, JSL

Mangal Electrical IPO

Mangal Electrical IPO opens today: GMP up 4%; should you park your money?

Tech calls

Nifty faces resistance at 25,160; Analyst recommends these 2 ETFs to 'Buy'

Majority of hedge funds junk participatory notes for direct FPI route

FPI AUC in India hit by ₹2 trillion IT slump; financials cushion impactpremium

Topics : Buzzing stocks dividend dividend income Stocks in focus Markets Coal India Ltd Hindustan Aeronautics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayETFs To BuyWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon