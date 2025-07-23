Dividend stocks today, July 23, 2025: D-Street investors will keep an eye on the shares of Hero MotoCorp, Radico Khaitan, UTI Asset Management Company, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, and 10 others following their announcement of dividend rewards for their respective shareholders.
The other companies to feature in the list include 20 Microns, BirlaNu, Bliss GVS Pharma, Fiem Industries, Hatsun Agro Product, IVP, Paushak, Privi Specialty Chemicals, Sanco Trans, and TCPL Packaging.
BSE data suggests that shares of all these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, July 24, 2025. Notably, the ex-date marks the day when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends. Thus, investors must own the stock before the ex-date to be eligible for these benefits. The companies, however, determine the list of shareholders who qualify for the corporate action on the record date.
Among the companies, UTI Asset Management Company has the highest dividend of ₹74 per share, which includes a final dividend of ₹26 per share, and a special dividend of ₹48 per share for its shareholders. The company has also set the record date on July 24 to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the said corporate announcements.
This is followed by automaker Hero MotoCorp, which has announced a dividend reward of ₹65 (final dividend for FY25) for its shareholders. The company has set the record date on July 24 for the same.
Further, TCPL Packaging, BirlaNu, and Fiem Industries, each have decided to reward their shareholders with a dividend payout of ₹30 per share to their respective shareholders. They all have set their record date on July 24 for the announcements. Meanwhile, Paushak has announced a dividend reward of ₹20 for shareholders, with the record date being fixed on July 24.
Here is the complete list of stocks that trade ex-dividend today, along with their key details:
