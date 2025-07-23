Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee trades near one-month low despite tariff cheers; opens at 86.41/$

Rupee trades near one-month low despite tariff cheers; opens at 86.41/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 4 paise lower at 86.41 against the dollar on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee opened near the one-month low level on Wednesday as the US-Japan trade deal failed to lift sentiments in the country's forex market.
 
The domestic currency opened 4 paise lower at 86.41 against the dollar on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. The rupee has witnessed nearly 0.93 per cent depreciation in the current calendar year. On Tuesday, the rupee briefly recovered to 86.22 before slipping to a one-month low of 86.41 against the greenback. 
 
The Indian rupee, which had weakened to 86.42 in the previous session, is set to trade stronger, supported by optimism around the Japan trade deal that lifted sentiment across Asian markets, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. 
 
   
"The currency is expected to trade within a narrow range today as markets await the Reserve Bank of India’s sell/buy swap data for May, which will offer insight into short positions, along with the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) data for June 2025," Bhansali said.  

Also Read

dividend

Dividend stocks: Hero MotoCorp,15 others go ex-date on July 24; full list

Stock market

Stock to Watch today, July 23: Dixon Tech, Paytm, Hyundai Motor, JSW Infra

equity market, stocks, share market

Nifty holds 25k support; eyes break above 25,100: Check top stock picks

PremiumIPOs

Paytm, DreamFolks: 6 IPOs down over 50% from issue prices; what went wrong?

PremiumMarkets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Rich or resilient? Market valuation debate heats up amid Q1FY26 results

 
Exporters are advised to hold off on booking, with a stop-loss at 86.25, as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to sell, analysts said. FPIs sold equities for teh second straight day, worth ₹3,548.92 crore, taking the total outflows in July to ₹5826 crore. Importers, meanwhile, may consider buying on dips for near-term cash requirements, Bhansali said. 
 
Rupee is expected to remain within a range of 85.75-86.60, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities. 
 
On the tariffs front, the US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal, imposing a 15 per cent tariff on Japanese exports to the US. The Trump administration had also reached an agreement with the Philippines setting a 19 per cent tariff on their exports. Equity and currency markets in the Asia region rose after the deal announcement.   ALSO READ: India relatively safe amid trade uncertainty; remain overweight: JP Morgan 
Following this, the dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.05 per cent at 97.44.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices were stable amid US-Japan trade deal optimism and crude oil inventory decline of the US. Brent crude price was up 0.31 per cent at 68.80 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 1.47 per cent at 66.21, as of 9:09 AM IST. 
  ALSO READ: India relatively safe amid trade uncertainty; remain overweight: JP Morgan

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex adds 280 pts, Nifty tops 25,100; Dixon Tech up 1%, Paytm flat

Paytm

Paytm shares hit 52-week high after posting Q1; check investment strategy

PremiumJP Morgan

India relatively safe amid trade uncertainty; remain overweight: JP Morgan

Indiqube Spaces has set a price band of ₹225-237 per share for the IPO.

Indiqube Spaces IPO invites bids: GMP up 10%; should you apply?

initial public offering, IPO

GNG Electronics IPO opens today: Analysts bet on growth; should you apply?

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Trump tariffs Brent crude oil currency market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon