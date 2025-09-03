Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: Oil India, NTPC, ONGC, 60 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks: Oil India, NTPC, ONGC, 60 others to remain in focus today

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Thursday, September 4, 2025

dividend declared

SI Reporter New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks today, Wednesday, September 3, 2025: Shares of NTPCOil IndiaOil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), TVS Srichakra, Uni Abex Alloy Products, Apollo Pipes, Gujarat Gas, Kalyan Jewellers India, and 58 other companies are set to remain in focus during today's trading session following their announcements of dividend rewards for their shareholders.  As per BSE data, shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 4, 2025. Notably, the ex-dividend date marks the day when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date, in this case, on or before September 4.  
That said, companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout based on the record date.
 
 
Among the companies listed, Uni Abex Alloy Products and Bharat Bijlee have announced the highest dividend rewards for their shareholders. The company informed the exchanges that its board has decided to pay a dividend of ₹35 per share. Bharat Bijlee has set the record date to determine eligible shareholders as September 5, while Uni Abex Alloy Products has fixed it on September 5.
 
TVS Srichakra follows with a final dividend of ₹16.89 per share for FY25. The company has also set the record date as September 5, 2025, to determine eligible shareholders for the payout.
 
Furthermore, NTPC, Oil India, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation have declared final dividends of ₹3.50 per share, ₹1.50 per share, and ₹1.25 per share, respectively, for FY25. They all have set the record date as September 4 for these announcements.
 

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Thursday, September 4, 2025: 

 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
A-1 Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 5, 2025
Allied Digital Services Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 5, 2025
AIA Engineering Sep 4, 2025 Dividend - ₹16 Sep 5, 2025
AksharChem India Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.7500 Sep 5, 2025
Apollo Pipes Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.70 Sep 5, 2025
Asahi Songwon Colors Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 5, 2025
ASI Industries Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.40 Sep 5, 2025
Baid Finserv Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.10 Sep 5, 2025
Bharat Bijlee Sep 4, 2025 Dividend - ₹35 Sep 4, 2025
BMW Industries Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.4300 Sep 5, 2025
Chemfab Alkalis Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.2500 Sep 5, 2025
Clean Science and Technology Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4 Sep 4, 2025
Comfort Commotrade Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 5, 2025
Comfort Fincap Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.10 Sep 5, 2025
Entertainment Network (India) Sep 4, 2025 Dividend - ₹2 Sep 5, 2025
Finolex Cables Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹8 Sep 5, 2025
Finolex Industries Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 5, 2025
Finolex Industries Sep 4, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹1.60 Sep 5, 2025
General Insurance Corporation of India Sep 4, 2025 Dividend - ₹10 Sep 5, 2025
Gujarat Gas Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5.8200 Sep 5, 2025
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.6700 Sep 5, 2025
Indoco Remedies Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.20 Sep 4, 2025
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese- Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 4, 2025
The Indian Wood Products Company Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.1500 Sep 5, 2025
Kalyan Jewellers India Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 5, 2025
Kopran Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 Sep 4, 2025
Lex Nimble Solutions Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 5, 2025
Lloyds Enterprises Sep 4, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.10 Sep 5, 2025
Mazda Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.60 Sep 4, 2025
Mach Conferences And Events Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 5, 2025
Metro Brands Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 Sep 5, 2025
Nahar Capital and Financial Services Sep 4, 2025 Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 5, 2025
Nahar Polyfilms Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 5, 2025
Nahar Spinning Mills Sep 4, 2025 Dividend - ₹1 Sep 5, 2025
National Plastic Technologies Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 4, 2025
The New India Assurance Company Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.80 Sep 4, 2025
NIIT Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 4, 2025
NIIT Learning Systems Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 Sep 4, 2025
NRB Bearings Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4.30 Sep 4, 2025
NTPC Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.3500 Sep 4, 2025
Oil India Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 4, 2025
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.2500 Sep 4, 2025
Perfectpac Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 5, 2025
POCL Enterprises Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.70 Sep 5, 2025
Prince Pipes and Fittings Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 4, 2025
Ruby Mills Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.7500 Sep 4, 2025
Savera Industries Sep 4, 2025 Dividend - ₹3 Sep 5, 2025
Shipping Corporation of India Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6.5900 Sep 5, 2025
Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Sep 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.5500 Sep 5, 2025
Shri Jagdamba Polymers

More From This Section

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy in early deals; SMIDs steady; Tata Steel gains, Infy slips

ICICI Bank

MOFSL reiterates 'Buy' on ICICI Bank; what's driving its bullish outlook?

urban company

Urban Company IPO opens on Sept 10: Check price band, key dates, lot size

trading

Stocks to Watch today: TCS, Adani Power, JSW Cement, BHEL, PNC Infratech

IPO rush, market

From Draft Red Herring to listing: The real journey of an IPO in India

Topics : Buzzing stocks Stocks in focus OIL India NTPC ONGC dividend High dividend stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon