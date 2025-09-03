Dividend stocks: Oil India, NTPC, ONGC, 60 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks today, Wednesday, September 3, 2025:
Shares of NTPC
, Oil India
, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
, TVS Srichakra, Uni Abex Alloy Products, Apollo Pipes, Gujarat Gas, Kalyan Jewellers India, and 58 other companies are set to remain in focus during today's trading session following their announcements of dividend rewards for their shareholders.
As per BSE data, shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 4, 2025. Notably, the ex-dividend date marks the day when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date, in this case, on or before September 4.
That said, companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout based on the record date.
Among the companies listed, Uni Abex Alloy Products
and Bharat Bijlee
have announced the highest dividend rewards for their shareholders. The company informed the exchanges that its board has decided to pay a dividend of ₹35 per share. Bharat Bijlee has set the record date to determine eligible shareholders as September 5, while Uni Abex Alloy Products has fixed it on September 5.
TVS Srichakra
follows with a final dividend of ₹16.89 per share for FY25. The company has also set the record date as September 5, 2025, to determine eligible shareholders for the payout.
Furthermore, NTPC, Oil India, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation have declared final dividends of ₹3.50 per share, ₹1.50 per share, and ₹1.25 per share, respectively, for FY25. They all have set the record date as September 4 for these announcements.
Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Thursday, September 4, 2025:
|
Company
|
Ex-date
|
Purpose
|
Record date
|
A-1
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Allied Digital Services
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
AIA Engineering
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹16
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
AksharChem India
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.7500
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Apollo Pipes
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.70
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Asahi Songwon Colors
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
ASI Industries
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.40
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Baid Finserv
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Bharat Bijlee
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹35
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
BMW Industries
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.4300
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Chemfab Alkalis
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.2500
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Clean Science and Technology
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹4
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Comfort Commotrade
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Comfort Fincap
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Entertainment Network (India)
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Finolex Cables
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹8
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Finolex Industries
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Finolex Industries
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Special Dividend - ₹1.60
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
General Insurance Corporation of India
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹10
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Gujarat Gas
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹5.8200
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Gujarat Themis Biosyn
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.6700
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Indoco Remedies
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.20
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese-
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
The Indian Wood Products Company
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.1500
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Kalyan Jewellers India
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Kopran
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Lex Nimble Solutions
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Lloyds Enterprises
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.10
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Mazda
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3.60
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Mach Conferences And Events
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Metro Brands
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.50
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Nahar Capital and Financial Services
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Nahar Polyfilms
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Nahar Spinning Mills
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
National Plastic Technologies
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
The New India Assurance Company
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.80
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
NIIT
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
NIIT Learning Systems
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
NRB Bearings
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹4.30
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
NTPC
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3.3500
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Oil India
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.2500
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Perfectpac
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
POCL Enterprises
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.70
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Prince Pipes and Fittings
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Ruby Mills
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.7500
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Savera Industries
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹3
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Shipping Corporation of India
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹6.5900
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets
|
Sep 4, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.5500
|
Sep 5, 2025
|
Shri Jagdamba Polymers