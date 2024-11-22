Dividend stocks: PFC, Nalco, 38 others to trade ex-date next week

Dividend Stocks: Shares of Power Finance Corporation (PFC), National Aluminium Company (Nalco), Taparia Tools, Procter & Gamble Health, Happiest Minds Technologies, Gillette India, and 34 other companies will remain in focus next week as they will trade ex-dividend following the announcements of dividend rewards for their shareholders.
Among individual companies, PFC, Nalco, and Taparia Tools have announced interim dividends of Rs 3.50, Rs 4, and Rs 25, respectively, according to BSE data. Procter & Gamble Health and Happiest Minds Technologies have announced interim dividends of Rs 60 and Rs 2.50, respectively, while Gillette India has announced a final dividend of Rs 45 for its shareholders.
Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend from November 25, 2024, to November 29, 2024:
|Company
|Ex-date
|Corporate Actions
|Record date
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|25-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
|25-Nov-24
|EPL
|25-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50
|25-Nov-24
|Power Finance Corporation
|25-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.50
|25-Nov-24
|Dev Information Technology
|26-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.25
|26-Nov-24
|Dolat Algotech
|26-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.25
|26-Nov-24
|Elpro International
|26-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.70
|26-Nov-24
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|26-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
|26-Nov-24
|Gillette India
|26-Nov-24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 45
|-
|GPT Infraprojects
|26-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1
|26-Nov-24
|Kaveri Seed Company
|26-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
|26-Nov-24
|Morganite Crucible (India)
|26-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 30
|26-Nov-24
|Polyplex Corporation
|26-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 9
|26-Nov-24
|Sun TV Network
|26-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
|26-Nov-24
|Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)
|27-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.01
|27-Nov-24
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|27-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50
|27-Nov-24
|Ingersoll-Rand (India)
|27-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 55
|27-Nov-24
|IpcA Laboratories
|27-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 2
|27-Nov-24
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|27-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50
|27-Nov-24
|Multibase India
|27-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 53
|27-Nov-24
|Natco Pharma
|27-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
|27-Nov-24
|Padam Cotton Yarns
|27-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1
|27-Nov-24
|Pearl Global Industries
|27-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
|27-Nov-24
|Bayer Cropscience
|28-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 90
|28-Nov-24
|Focus Business Solution
|28-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.1000
|28-Nov-24
|GPT Healthcare
|28-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1
|28-Nov-24
|Indag Rubber
|28-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.90
|28-Nov-24
|Jamna Auto Industries
|28-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1
|28-Nov-24
|Panchsheel Organics
|28-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.80
|28-Nov-24
|Procter & Gamble Health
|28-Nov-24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 60
|-
|Career Point
|29-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1
|29-Nov-24
|Dynamatic Technologies
|29-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 2
|29-Nov-24
|Godfrey Phillips India
|29-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 35
|29-Nov-24
|HB Portfolio
|29-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1
|29-Nov-24
|National Aluminium Company
|29-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
|29-Nov-24
|Nicco Parks & Resorts
|29-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.20
|29-Nov-24
|Surya Roshni
|29-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50
|29-Nov-24
|Talbros Automotive Components
|29-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.20
|29-Nov-24
|Taparia Tools
|29-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 25
|29-Nov-24
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|29-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50
|29-Nov-24
|VRL Logistics
|29-Nov-24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
|29-Nov-24
In addition, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Spright Agro, and Shakti Pumps (India) will also be closely watched, as they have announced bonus issues in the ratio of 1:1, 1:1, and 5:1, respectively, for their shareholders, according to BSE data. Among them, Raghav Productivity Enhancers and Spright Agro will trade ex-date on November 29, 2024, for these announcements, which will also serve as the record date to determine eligibility for shareholder participation. On the other hand, Shakti Pumps (India) shares will turn ex-date on November 25, 2024, with the record date fixed for the same day.
Additionally, shares of Jonjua Overseas, UPL, and NHC Foods will also remain in focus as they will turn ex-date next week following their announcements of rights issues for their shareholders.
An ex-date is the date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, rights issues, stock splits, or buyback offers. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. Companies determine the beneficiaries of these actions based on the list of shareholders as of the record date.