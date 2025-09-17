Dividend stocks: SJVN, GMDC, Hindustan Copper, 43 others to remain in focus

Dividend stocks today, Wednesday, Septmber 17, 2025: Shares of SJVN, Goodluck India, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Honda India Power Products, Hindustan Copper, NCL Industries, Eldeco Housing & Industries, Creative Castings, and 37 other companies are set to remain in focus today on account of the dividend announcements made by them for their shareholders.
According to BSE data, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Thursday, September 18, 2025. Notably, the ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date — in this case, on or before September 18. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalises the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
Among the companies listed, Honda India Power Products has announced the highest dividend reward for its shareholders. The company informed the exchanges that its board has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹21.50 per share. The record date to determine eligible shareholders is set for September 18, 2025.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation has announced a dividend of ₹10.10 per share for its shareholders. The company has also set the record date as September 18, 2025, to ascertain the eligibility of its shareholders. Further, Eldeco Housing & Industries will pay a dividend of ₹9 per share to its shareholders.
Here is the complete list of stocks set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Thursday, September 18, 2025:
|
Company
|
Ex-date
|
Purpose
|
Record date
|
First Custodian Fund India
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Acutaas Chemicals
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Amarjothi Spinning Mills
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.20
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Arrow Greentech
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹4
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Ashiana Housing
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Atam Valves
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.8500
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Bal Pharma
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹1.20
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Comfort Intech
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.0700
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Creative Castings
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹10
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Dhoot Industrial Finance
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3.50
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Eldeco Housing & Industries
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹9
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹10.10
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Goodluck India
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹4
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Hindustan Composites
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Hindustan Copper
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.4600
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Honda India Power Products
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹21.50
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Indo Borax & Chemicals
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Indraprastha Medical Corporation
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹4.50
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
IRM Energy
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
ITCONS E-Solutions
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.1500
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Jamna Auto Industries
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.10
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
JMJ Fintech
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.2500
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
JNK India
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.30
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Kamdhenu
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.2500
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.0500
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Kilburn Engineering
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Krishival Foods
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.2400
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
NCL Industries
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Poly Medicure
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3.50
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
PPAP Automotive
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Rubfila International
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Samrat Pharmachem
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Sandu Pharmaceuticals
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.80
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Shakti Pumps India
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Shukra Pharmaceuticals
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.0100
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
SJVN
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.3100
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Star Paper Mills
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3.50
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Sterling Tools
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.50
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Venus Pipes & Tubes
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Weizmann
|
Sep 18, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 18, 2025