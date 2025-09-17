Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 08:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: SJVN, GMDC, Hindustan Copper, 43 others to remain in focus

Dividend stocks: SJVN, GMDC, Hindustan Copper, 43 others to remain in focus

Here is the complete list of stocks set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Thursday, September 18, 2025

Dividend

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks today, Wednesday, Septmber 17, 2025: Shares of SJVN, Goodluck India, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Honda India Power Products, Hindustan Copper, NCL Industries, Eldeco Housing & Industries, Creative Castings, and 37 other companies are set to remain in focus today on account of the dividend announcements made by them for their shareholders.
 
According to BSE data, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Thursday, September 18, 2025. Notably, the ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date — in this case, on or before September 18. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalises the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
 
 
Among the companies listed, Honda India Power Products has announced the highest dividend reward for its shareholders. The company informed the exchanges that its board has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹21.50 per share. The record date to determine eligible shareholders is set for September 18, 2025.
 
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation has announced a dividend of ₹10.10 per share for its shareholders. The company has also set the record date as September 18, 2025, to ascertain the eligibility of its shareholders. Further, Eldeco Housing & Industries will pay a dividend of ₹9 per share to its shareholders.

Here is the complete list of stocks set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Thursday, September 18, 2025:

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
First Custodian Fund India Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 18, 2025
Acutaas Chemicals Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 18, 2025
Amarjothi Spinning Mills Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.20 Sep 18, 2025
Arrow Greentech Sep 18, 2025 Dividend - ₹4 Sep 18, 2025
Ashiana Housing Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 18, 2025
Atam Valves Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.8500 Sep 18, 2025
Bal Pharma Sep 18, 2025 Dividend - ₹1.20 Sep 18, 2025
Comfort Intech Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.0700 Sep 18, 2025
Creative Castings Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 Sep 18, 2025
Dhoot Industrial Finance Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 18, 2025
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.50 Sep 18, 2025
Eldeco Housing & Industries Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹9 Sep 18, 2025
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Sep 18, 2025 Dividend - ₹10.10 Sep 18, 2025
Goodluck India Sep 18, 2025 Dividend - ₹4 Sep 18, 2025
Hindustan Composites Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 18, 2025
Hindustan Copper Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.4600 Sep 18, 2025
Honda India Power Products Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹21.50 Sep 18, 2025
Indo Borax & Chemicals Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 18, 2025
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4.50 Sep 18, 2025
IRM Energy Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 18, 2025
ITCONS E-Solutions Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.1500 Sep 18, 2025
Jamna Auto Industries Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.10 Sep 18, 2025
JMJ Fintech Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.2500 Sep 18, 2025
JNK India Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.30 Sep 18, 2025
Kamdhenu Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.2500 Sep 18, 2025
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.10 Sep 18, 2025
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.0500 Sep 18, 2025
Kilburn Engineering Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 18, 2025
Krishival Foods Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.2400 Sep 18, 2025
NCL Industries Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 18, 2025
Poly Medicure Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.50 Sep 18, 2025
PPAP Automotive Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 18, 2025
Quality Power Electrical Equipments Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 18, 2025
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 Sep 18, 2025
Rubfila International Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 18, 2025
Samrat Pharmachem Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 18, 2025
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.80 Sep 18, 2025
Shakti Pumps India Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 18, 2025
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.0100 Sep 18, 2025
SJVN Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.3100 Sep 18, 2025
Star Paper Mills Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.50 Sep 18, 2025
Sterling Tools Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 Sep 18, 2025
Venus Pipes & Tubes Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 18, 2025
Weizmann Sep 18, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 18, 2025

More From This Section

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises; Asia falls; Urban Co, Shringar House, Dev Accelerator IPO eyed

ipo market listing share market

VMS TMT IPO opens today: Analysts see long-term potential; should you bid?

Stocks to watch today, Sept 17

Stocks to Watch today: Urban Company, Akzo Nobel, BEL, One Mobikwik, DRL

Urban Company IPO

Urban Company IPO allotment finalised; here's what to expect from listing

Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICAPS Securities

'Mid, smallcaps expensive, but smart stock picking can generate alpha'

Topics : Buzzing stocks Share price SJVN GMDC share market Hindustan Copper

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusWorld Ozone Day 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon