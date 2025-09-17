Stocks to Watch today: Urban Company, Akzo Nobel, BEL, One Mobikwik, DRL

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 08:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stocks to Watch today: Urban Company, Akzo Nobel, Bharat Electronics, PNC Infratech and One Mobikwik are among the stocks to watch today, September 17, 2025

Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, September 17, 2025: Indian bulls look to extend their positive momentum as benchmark indices eye a steady start on Wednesday, a day after touching their two-month highs.
 
The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 57 points at 25,388 as of 7:50 AM.
 
The positive sentiment followed a phone call between the Indian Prime Minister and the US President aimed at easing trade tensions. 
 
Meanwhile, equity markets in Asia slipped from record levels ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision later today. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was down 1.2 per cent, last checked. 
 
 
Overnight, Wall Street benchmarks ended lower from their record, with the markets expecting a rate cut by the Fed. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended 0.13 per cent and 0.07 per cent lower, respectively. 

Back home, the Nifty50 and Sensex ended at the highest level since July. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex settled 594.95 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 82,380.69, while the Nifty50 rose 169.90 points or 0.68 per cent to end at 25,239.10.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: 

Listings today: Shares of Urban Company, Dev Accelerator and Shringar House of Mangalsutra will remain in focus on Wednesday as they will debut on the bourses. Particularly, Urban Company is set for a mega start as the grey-market hints at nearly a 50 per cent premium. 
 
Akzo Nobel India: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday cleared JSW Paints' proposal to acquire up to 75 per cent stake in Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel's India division. The acquisition will make JSW Paints the fourth-largest player in the country’s paint industry. 
 
Bharat Electronics: The Navratna Defence PSU company secured additional orders worth ₹712 crore since September 1, 2025, including IT infra, cyber security, ESM systems, blockchain, communication equipment, and services.
 
Amber Enterprises: The company approved the opening of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and set the floor price for the issue at ₹7,790.88 per share. 
 
Apollo Tyres: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Apollo Tyres as the new lead sponsor for Team India for a two-and-a-half-year period, concluding in March 2028, after Dream11’s exit. According to media reports, Apollo Tyres had placed a bid of ₹579 crore.  
 
PNC Infratech: The Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed acquisition of debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) by PNC Infratech. The company will acquire at least 95 per cent and up to 100 per cent of JAL, either directly or through a special purpose vehicle that it may incorporate as a wholly-owned subsidiary, reports showed. 
 
One Mobikwik Systems: The company reported an incident where certain merchants and users from limited Haryana locations colluded to claim unauthorised settlements, causing an estimated net impact of ₹26 crore.
 
Coal India: The company has been declared the preferred bidder for Ontillu-Chandragiri REE Exploration Block by the Ministry of Mines. The exploration license deed will be executed within one year of LoI issuance.
 
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharma major launched Tegoprazan (50 mg) in India, a potassium-competitive acid blocker for treating acid peptic diseases, including GERD and gastric ulcers.
 
Lupin: The US FDA inspected Lupin's Nagpur injectable facility from September 8-16, 2025, concluding with six observations. The pharma company said it will respond within the stipulated timeframe and remains committed to CGMP compliance.
 
Avantel: The company received a purchase order worth ₹9.92 crore from Garden Reach Shipbuilders Limited for the supply of Satcom products, to be executed between March 15 and June 15, 2026.
 

