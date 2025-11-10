Monday, November 10, 2025 | 08:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend stocks today: These 10 stocks to remain in focus; do you own any?

Dividend stocks today: These 10 stocks to remain in focus; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: Among the companies, Nuvama Wealth Management tops the list with an interim dividend of ₹70 per share

Stock Market

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks today, Monday, November 10, 2025: Shares of Astral, Chalet Hotels, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Metropolis Healthcare, Nuvama Wealth Management, Saregama India, Siyaram Silk Mills, and Steelcast are likely to attract investor attention in today’s trading after the companies announced their interim dividends.  
BSE data show that these stocks are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Tuesday, November 11, 2025. Investors seeking to be eligible for the payouts will need to hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date, which in this case falls on November 11 for all the mentioned stocks.
 
 
Among the companies, Nuvama Wealth Management tops the list with an interim dividend of ₹70 per share. It is followed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers at ₹5.75 per share, while Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals and Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys will each pay ₹5 per share to their shareholders. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Astral Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Nov 11, 2025
Chalet Hotels Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 11, 2025
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Nov 11, 2025
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5.75 Nov 11, 2025
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend Nov 11, 2025
Metropolis Healthcare Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Nov 11, 2025
Nuvama Wealth Management Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹70 Nov 11, 2025
Saregama India Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4.50 Nov 11, 2025
Siyaram Silk Mills Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Nov 11, 2025
Steelcast Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.36 Nov 11, 2025
(Source: BSE)
  Other announcements include Saregama India at ₹4.50 per share, Metropolis Healthcare and Siyaram Silk Mills at ₹4 each, Astral at ₹1.50, and Chalet Hotels at ₹1. Steelcast records the smallest payout on the list, announcing an interim dividend of ₹0.36 per share.
 
On the record date front, all the companies have fixed November 11, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for dividend participation.

