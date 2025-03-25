Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend stocks: TVS Motor Company, REC, 2 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks: TVS Motor Company, REC, 2 others to remain in focus today

Here are the complete details of stocks that will remain in the spotlight today, owing to the announcement of interim dividends for their respective shareholders

dividend yield

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks: Shares of TVS Motor Company, REC, Ksolves India, and Mishra Dhatu Nigam are set to remain in the spotlight today, on account of the announcement of interim dividends for their respective shareholders. Among them, according to BSE data, TVS Motor Company and REC will turn ex-dividend tomorrow, March 26, while Ksolves India and Mishra Dhatu Nigam will trade ex-dividend today, March 25.  ALSO READ | STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

Here are the complete details of the dividend announcements of these companies:

 

TVS Motor Company interim dividend 2025

TVS Motor Company, in an exchange filing dated March 20, has informed the bourses that its board has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 10 per share (1000 percent) on 47,50,87,114 equity shares of ₹ 1 each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of ₹ 475 crore, for the financial year ending 31st March 2025.
 
 
The record date for the purpose of the interim dividend will be 26th March 2025, the company said.
 
The dividend payment, TVS Motor Company said, will be made within a period of 30 days from the declaration of the interim dividend.
 

REC interim dividend 2025

State-owned REC has announced that its board of directors has declared the 4th interim dividend of ₹ 3.60 per equity share on a face value of ₹ 10 each for the financial year 2024-25.

The company has set the record date for the said interim dividend on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The interim dividend, REC said, shall be paid/dispatched on or before April 16, 2025, to eligible shareholders.  ALSO READ | STOCKS TO WATCH TODAY
 

Mishra Dhatu Nigam interim dividend 2025

State-owned defense company, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, has announced an interim dividend of ₹ 0.75 per equity share (7.50 percent) of ₹ 10 each for the financial year 2024-25. The company has set the record date for the said announcement on March 25, 2025.
 

Ksolves India interim dividend 2025

Computers - software & consulting company, Ksolves India has announced that its board has declared the third interim dividend of ₹ 7.50 per share for the financial year 2024-25 on its fully paid-up equity share capital of the company. The company has set March 25, 2024, as the record date.
 
The ex-dividend date and record date are two important trading sessions used to determine shareholders' eligibility for dividends. The ex-dividend date marks the day when a stock starts trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible for the dividend payout. The record date, however, is when companies finalize the list of eligible shareholders based on their records.
   

