Monday, March 24, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / TVS Holdings gains 3% as board approves 1,860% dividend; check record date

TVS Holdings gains 3% as board approves 1,860% dividend; check record date

The dividend payment will be made within a period of 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend, as provided in the Companies Act, 2013

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TVS Holdings shares advanced 3.5 percent in trade on Monday, March 24, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹9,120 per share on BSE. The upward rally in the stock came after the company's board approved dividend payout.
 
Around 12:21 PM, TVS Holdings share price was up 1.54 per cent at ₹8,946.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.23 per cent at 77,847.81. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹18,099.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹15,115.3 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹7,880.05 per share.
 
"In furtherance to our intimation dated March 17, 2025, we wish to inform that the board of directors of the company through circular resolution today, declared an interim dividend of ₹93/- per share (1,860 per cent) on 2,02,32,104 equity shares of ₹5 each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of ₹188 crore, for the financial year ending March 31, 2025," the filing read.   ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 1000 pts to 77,900; Nifty at 23,630
 
 
The record date for the payout is fixed at March 28, 2025. The dividend payment will be made within a period of 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend, as provided in the Companies Act, 2013.   
TVS Holdings was originally incorporated as 'Sundaram-Clayton Limited' on May 24, 1962. The company manufactures non-ferrous gravity and pressure die castings for the automotive and non-automotive sectors. Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger the Company's business of manufacturing activity (die castings) was transferred to Sundaram-Clayton Limited and the name of the company was changed to 'TVS Holdings Limited' on July 17, 2023.  

Also Read

TVS Motor company

TVS Holdings acquires 80.74% stake in Home Credit India for Rs 554 crore

H Lakshmanan

TVS family veteran H Lakshmanan dies at 92 due to age-related ailments

homes

TVS Emerald Launches Exclusive Ultra-Luxury Residences Starting at 6.49 Crore

Kunal Kamra

LIVE: Mumbai police book comedian Kunal Kamra over defamatory remarks on Shinde

Deepak Birua, Jharkhand minister

Caste-based survey to be conducted in next fiscal: Jharkhand minister

 
Post the Composite Scheme of Demerger, the company is mainly into trading business of automotive components and investing activities. TVS Holdings, a part of the $6.5 billion TVS Group, has been one of the largest automotive and auto components manufacturing and distribution groups in India. The company manufactures non-ferrous gravity and pressure die castings. It has 4 manufacturing plants located in Tamil Nadu.
 
It is also the Holding Company for TVS Motor Company Limited which is India's third largest manufacturer of two-wheelers and a flagship of the TVS Group.

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Worst over but full blown 'tariff war' not priced-in by markets: Analysts

DLF, Real estate, DLF properties

DLF rises 3% post analysts meet; here's brokerage analysis on stock

BSE

Sensex jumps 1000 pts, Nifty hits 23,600: Reasons behind market rally today

cryptocurrencie

Crypto market update: Here's how Solana, Bitcoin, others are faring today

NSE

NSE begins electronic settling of its unlisted shares: Details here

Topics : TVS holdings Buzzing stocks dividend BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY stock market trading Indian stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon