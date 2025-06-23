Vedanta, 2 others to trade ex-dividend on June 24; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: Shares of Vedanta, Polycab India, and Alkyl Amines Chemicals are set to remain in spotlight today, June 23, following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. These shares, BSE data suggest, will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, June 24. The ex-dividend date is when a stock starts trading without the right to receive the declared dividend. To be eligible, investors must own the stock before this date. Companies determine the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.
Vedanta dividend 2025
Metal and mining major Vedanta informed the exchanges that its board of directors has considered and approved the first interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share on face value of ₹1 per equity share for the Financial Year 2025-26, amounting to ₹2,737 crore.
The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend, Vedanta said, shall be Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.
Polycab India dividend 2025
Wires and cables manufacturer Polycab India's board has recommended a dividend @ 350 per cent i.e. ₹35 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each for the Financial Year 2024-25, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
"The dividend, if approved by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid on or before 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting," said the company in an exchange filing.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals dividend 2025
Specialty chemicals manufacturer Alkyl Amines Chemicals has informed the exchanges that its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share of ₹2 each (i.e., 500 per cent) for the Financial Year (F.Y.) 2024-25. The dividend is, however, subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals has fixed Tuesday, June 24, 2025, as the 'record date' for determining entitlement of members to dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, if approved at the AGM.