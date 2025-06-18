Vedanta declares ₹7 interim dividend, offloads 1.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc

Vedanta Limited on Wednesday said its board has approved first interim dividend of ₹7 per share for the financial year 2025–26, amounting to approximately ₹2,737 crore.
In a regulatory filing, the company stated, “The Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the ‘Company’), at its meeting held today (June 18, 2025), has considered and approved the First Interim Dividend of ₹7 per equity share on face value of ₹1 per equity share for the Financial Year 2025-26 amounting to ₹2,737 crores.” The record date for the dividend has been set as June 24, 2025.
Vedanta sells 1.6 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc
In a separate statement, Vedanta said it has sold 66.7 million shares in its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc Limited, to institutional investors. The shares represent approximately 1.6 per cent of Hindustan Zinc Limited’s total issued share capital, and the transaction was valued at ₹3,028 crore. According to Vedanta, the sale is in line with its broader plans to demerge into “sector focused entities across diverse verticals.
“This capital raise will help de-leverage the balance sheet and enhance financial flexibility, enabling each of the demerged entities to pursue their independent growth plans,” the company said in an exchange filing.
The announcement comes a day after Hindustan Zinc Limited announced that its board had approved a ₹12,000 crore investment to build a 250 ktpa integrated zinc metal complex in Debari, Rajasthan.
Vedanta’s FY25 dividend history
In FY2024–25, Vedanta announced four interim dividends. The latest was declared in December 2024, with a payout of ₹8.5 per share, totalling ₹3,324 crore. Prior to that, the company issued a third interim dividend of ₹20 per share in September, after distributing ₹11 and ₹4 per share in earlier tranches. In total, shareholders received ₹43.5 per share in interim dividends during the year.