Domestic demand and higher volumes to keep growth strong for NMDC

The consolidated operating profit stood at Rs 2,140 crore, down 10 per cent YoY, primarily due to higher other costs, which rose 70 per cent YoY. Royalty as a percentage of sales stood at 39.3 per cent in Q3FY26 versus 46.2 per cent in Q3FY25. Adjusted net profit stood at Rs 1,760 crore, down 7 per cent YoY and up 3 per cent QoQ, broadly in line with Street estimates.

Iron ore production stood at 14.7 million tonnes, up 11 per cent YoY and 44 per cent sequentially, while sales volumes rose 6 per cent YoY to 12.7 million tonnes.

In the nine months ended FY26 (9MFY26), revenue grew 23 per cent YoY, while operating profit rose 9 per cent to Rs 6,620 crore. Adjusted net profit increased 7 per cent YoY to Rs 5,420 crore. Sales volume rose 10 per cent YoY to 34.9 million tonnes, while ASP increased 11 per cent YoY to Rs 5,934 per tonne. Operating profit per tonne for 9MFY26 stood at Rs 1,900, down Rs 34 YoY, indicating rising margin pressures.

With an increase in environmental clearance limits, volumes could cross 51 million tonnes in FY27 and 54 million tonnes in FY28. Given strong domestic demand and NMDC’s pricing at a 28 per cent discount to import parity, the company is well placed for potential upside from price hikes. However, global iron ore prices could soften if the latest Chinese stimulus fails to revive demand, reducing ore absorption.

NMDC has planned capital expenditure of over Rs 70,000 crore over the next four to five years for evacuation and capacity enhancement. The company had earlier guided for capex of Rs 4,000 crore in FY26. In January, NMDC commenced mining at the Tokisud North coal mine in Jharkhand for thermal coal. Capex is expected to rise sharply from H2FY27, with over Rs 10,000 crore to be spent in each of FY27 and FY28. Volume growth and capex execution will be key monitorables.

In a strategic move to diversify its mineral portfolio, NMDC’s board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary focused on critical minerals, though its impact remains to be seen.

The company targets iron ore production of 100 million tonnes by FY29–30 and is expected to generate sustained operating cash flows over FY26–28 to fund capex without materially straining the balance sheet. Dividend payouts are likely to remain sustainable despite the elevated investment cycle.

Risks include increasing competition from captive mining, a potential mineral tax demand by Karnataka amounting to Rs 15,165 crore — though management believes this would be contractually recoverable from customers — and possible delays in environmental clearances. Investors should remain conservative in volume assumptions given these uncertainties.

NMDC Steel reported a 42 per cent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 3,007 crore in Q3FY26, though this was down 11 per cent QoQ. Operating profit stood at Rs 97.5 crore, down 53 per cent QoQ due to lower realisations and a 136 per cent QoQ rise in employee expenses. Implementation of new labour codes led to an estimated incremental impact of Rs 17.8 crore on employee benefit expenses.