Domestic funds' stake in this stock up over 2900% in FY25; check full list

Domestic funds, a combination of mutual funds and insurance companies, have hiked their stake in select stocks by as much as 3000 per cent in the current fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), data from ACE equity shows.
Lloyds Metals: Top Performer with 2915% Stake IncreaseTopping the list is Lloyds Metals, where the domestic funds' stake has gained a whopping 2,915 per cent thus far in FY25. In the 9-month period of FY25, DIIs have net bought around 8.5 million shares of Lloyds Metals, thus taking their stake in the company up from 0.06 per cent to 1.67 per cent.
PTC Industries: Stake up by 1100%Similarly, domestic funds have increased stake in PTC Industries by almost 1,100 per cent. DIIs now hold 4.84 per cent in the firm as against 0.42 per cent at the start of the fiscal year, data shows. In December, PTC Industries announced the completion of its acquisition of Trac Precision Solutions Ltd. (Trac). Analysts believe Trac’s advanced machining technology is likely to complement PTC’s capabilities in titanium and superalloys castings. ALSO READ: Sensex, Nifty PE dips below 10-year average. Time ripe for cherry-picking? "PTC would be able to offer complete solutions to its customers while exercising full control over the manufacturing process of complex castings, including aerofoils. Further, we believe that the acquisition plugs a critical gap in engine-manufacturing technology in India, which may have a profound impact on the indigenisation drive. We maintain BUY with a DCF-based target price of Rs 20,070," wrote analysts at ICICI Securities in a recent note.
Focus on mid, smallcapsMeanwhile, DIIs doubled their shareholding, in terms of absolute number of shares held, in another 44 out of the Nifty 500 companies in the last nine months.
Prominent among these are Dr. Reddy's (up 541 per cent), PNB Housing Finance, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Varun Beverages, Canara Bank, NMDC, Patanjali Foods, Cochin Shipyard, Deepak Fertilisers, Vodafone Idea, IDFC First Bank, Nuvama Wealth, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Honasa Consumer and BPCL.