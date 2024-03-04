Dow Jones looks to exit BSE index JV; Mukka Proteins IPO booked 136.89x

S&P Dow Jones looks to exit BSE index JV
S&P Dow Jones Indices is planning to divest its stake in Asia Index (AIPL), an index provider. AIPL — responsible for compiling and maintaining the popular Sensex and the Bankex indices — is an equal joint venture between the US-based firm and BSE. “S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) is in discussions with the BSE to divest its stake in Asia Index Private, its joint venture with BSE.
The BSE will share further updates in due course,” said a spokesperson. According BSE’s website, the exchange had entered into a strategic partnership with S&P Dow Jones in February 2013. BS reporter
Mukka Proteins IPO booked 136.89x on concluding day
The initial share sale of Mukka Proteins received 136.89 times subscription on the last day of bidding on Monday.
The Rs 224 crore-initial public offering (IPO) got bids for 7,665,765,155 shares against 56,000,435 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.
The portion for non-institutional investors got subscribed 250.26 times, while the portion for qualified institutional buyers received 189.28 times subscription. PTI