Dow Jones looks to exit BSE index JV; Mukka Proteins IPO booked 136.89x

S&P Dow Jones looks to exit BSE index JV

S&P Dow Jones Indices is planning to divest its stake in Asia Index (AIPL), an index provider. AIPL — responsible for compiling and maintaining the popular Sensex and the Bankex indices — is an equal joint venture between the US-based firm and BSE. “S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) is in discussions with the BSE to divest its stake in Asia Index Private, its joint venture with BSE.

The BSE will share further updates in due course,” said a spokesperson. According BSE’s website, the exchange had entered into a strategic partnership with S&P Dow Jones in February 2013. BS reporter

Mukka Proteins IPO booked 136.89x on concluding day



The initial share sale of Mukka Proteins received 136.89 times subsc­ription on the last day of bidding on Monday.

The Rs 224 crore-initial public offering (IPO) got bids for 7,665,765,155 shares against 56,000,435 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

