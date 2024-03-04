Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dow Jones looks to exit BSE index JV; Mukka Proteins IPO booked 136.89x

The Rs 224 crore-initial public offering (IPO) got bids for 7,665,765,155 shares against 56,000,435 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE

IPO

BS ReporterPTI
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

S&P Dow Jones looks to exit BSE index JV 

S&P Dow Jones Indices is planning to divest its stake in Asia Index (AIPL), an index provider. AIPL — responsible for compiling and maintaining the popular Sensex and the Bankex indices — is an equal joint venture between the US-based firm and BSE. “S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) is in discussions with the BSE to divest its stake in Asia Index Private, its joint venture with BSE. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The BSE will share further updates in due course,” said a spokesperson. According BSE’s website, the exchange had entered into a strategic partnership with S&P Dow Jones in February 2013. BS reporter

Mukka Proteins IPO booked 136.89x on concluding day
 
The initial share sale of Mukka Proteins received 136.89 times subsc­ription on the last day of bidding on Monday. 

The Rs 224 crore-initial public offering (IPO) got bids for 7,665,765,155 shares against 56,000,435 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE. 
 
The portion for non-institutional investors got subscribed 250.26 times, while the portion for qualified institu­tional buyers received 189.28 times subsc­ription. PTI

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

Prospects of Havells India seen improving; but positives priced in

Consensus price targets hint at modest stock market upside this year

PE firms Advent, Multiples to invest Rs 1,930 cr in Svatantra Microfin

Indian consumer sentiment dips to a four-month low, shows data

Focus on fundamentals as valuations of stocks reach sky-high: Mirae Asset

Topics : Indian markets BSE index stock market trading IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon