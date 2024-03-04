PE firms Advent, Multiples to invest Rs 1,930 cr in Svatantra Microfin

Ananya Birla’s Svatantra Microfin has inked a definitive pact with private equity players Advent International and Multiples Private Equity for an investment of Rs 1930 crore – the largest ever deal by PE players in India's growing micro lending space.

The investment follows Svatantra’s recent acquisition of Chaitanya India Fin Credit Limited.

“Upon completion of the proposed transaction and merger with Chaitanya, the combined entity will be amongst the largest non-banking microfinance companies in India. The current promoter group led by Ms. Ananya Birla will continue to have a significant majority stake,” a joint statement issued by Svatantra and the PE players said.

The transaction is subject to receipt of statutory and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and Competition Commission of India.

“This transformative era for Svatantra propels us towards our goal of becoming the foremost and most impactful microfinance institution, creating a conducive environment for entrepreneurs who fuel India’s growth story,” said Ananya Birla, Chairperson, Svatantra.

Svatantra, which started operations in 2013, provides affordable financial and non-financial solutions to women entrepreneurs. The lender has emerged as one of the most differentiated process and technology-driven microfinance entities in India.

Shweta Jalan, Managing Partner, Advent International, said, “We believe the microfinance sector serves as a cornerstone for financial inclusion for women entrepreneurs in rural areas, and Svatantra is uniquely placed to create one of the largest and most resilient microfinance institutions. We look forward to supporting the team at Svatantra, led by Ms. Birla, as they embark on their next phase of sustainable growth and profitability.”

Svatantra and its subsidiary Chaitanya has a team of more than 17,000 employees and the business serves over 4.2 million customers across over 20 states.