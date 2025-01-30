Business Standard

Dr Agarwal's Healthcare IPO GMP slips on Day 2; subscription drags at 8%

Dr Agarwal's Healthcare IPO GMP slips on Day 2; subscription drags at 8%

The unlisted shares of Dr Agarwal's Healthcare were trading at around Rs 407 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 5 or 1.24 per cent over the upper end of the issue price

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dr Agarwal's Health Care, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, has received a subdued response from investors so far. The public offering has received bids for 42,53,130 shares against the 5,35,26,172 shares offered, translating to a subscription of just 0.08 times till around 10:04 AM on Janauray 30.  NSE data shows that Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) have subscribed 0.13 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) have subscribed 0.06 times. Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO has seen the lowest participation from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who have bid for just 18,375 shares against the 1,45,19,200 shares reserved for this category. Meanwhile, the quota reserved for employees and shareholders has been subscribed 0.09 and 0.15 times, respectively.
 
 
Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO comprises a fresh issue of 74,62,686 equity shares and an offer for sale of 6,78,42,284 equity shares, with a face value of Rs 10 apiece. At the upper end of the price band, the company seeks to raise Rs 27,870.16 crore. The public issue is available at a price band of Rs 382-405, with a lot size of 35 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 35 shares and in multiples thereof. To bid for one lot or 35 shares, a retail investor would require a minimum of Rs 14,070, while Rs 1,93,154 would be required to bid for a maximum of 14 lots or 490 shares.
 
Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO grey market premium (GMP)
In the grey market, the premium for Dr Agarwal's Health Care unlisted shares dropped slightly on Thursday. The company's shares were trading at around Rs 407 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 5 or 1.24 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO GMP today is lower than the Rs 12 recorded yesterday when the issue opened for subscription, according to sources tracking grey market activities.
 
Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO allotment, listing schedule 

The subscription window for Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO is expected to close on Friday, January 31, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription, the basis of allotment of IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, February 3, 2025. The shares will be credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.
 
Dr Agarwal's Health Care shares are tentatively scheduled to debut on the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.
 
Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO review
Canara Bank Securities has assigned a 'Neutral' rating to Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO, while Anand Rathi Research and SBI Securities have recommended investors subscribe to the offering for the long term. READ MORE
 
About Dr Agarwal's Health Care
Dr Agarwal's Health Care provides a wide range of eye care services, including cataract surgery, refractive surgery, and other surgical procedures. It also offers consultations, diagnoses, and non-surgical treatments and sells optical products, contact lenses, accessories, and eye care-related pharmaceutical products.
 

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

