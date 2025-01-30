Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Malpani Pipes IPO Day 2 update; subscription surpasses 13x, GMP up 30%

Malpani Pipes IPO Day 2 update; subscription surpasses 13x, GMP up 30%

Malpani Pipes has garnered a decent response from investors for its public offering so far. Check the latest subscription status, GMP, allotment, listing schedule, and more here

ipo market listing share market

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Malpani Pipes IPO: The unlisted shares of Malpani Pipes & Fittings continue to command a strong premium in the grey market as the company's initial public offering (IPO) enters its second day of subscription. The SME IPO consists of a fresh issue of 2.88 million equity shares, offered in a price band of Rs 85-90 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. Thus, investors bidding for a minimum lot of Malpani Pipes IPO would require an investment of Rs 1,44,000.  ALSO READ: Dr Agarwal's Healthcare IPO GMP slips on Day 2
 
Malpani Pipes has garnered a decent response from investors for its public offering, with the issue oversubscribed nearly 13 times as of 11:29 AM on Thursday, January 30, 2025. Rs 25.92 crore offering is being managed by Interactive Financial Services as the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services serves as the registrar.
 
 
Malpani Pipes IPO grey market trends
Sources tracking grey market activity indicate that Malpani Pipes' shares are trading at Rs 117 apiece in the unofficial market. This reflects a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 27 or 30 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band, signaling favourable investor demand ahead of listing. However, as the grey market is unregulated, GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.
 
Malpani Pipes IPO timeline and listing

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Dr Agarwal's Healthcare IPO GMP slips on Day 2; subscription drags at 8%

bond markets

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex extends gain, adds 631pts, Nifty at 23,163; Smallcap shines

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Denta Water shares list at 12% premium, fall short of IPO GMP estimates

IPO

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO opens today: GMP up 3%; Should you subscribe?

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex bounces back, gains 535pts as banks rally; Nifty at 22,957

The public subscription window for Malpani Pipes IPO will close on Friday, January 31, 2025. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, February 3, 2025, with successful applicants receiving shares in their demat accounts on the same day.
 
Malpani Pipes shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.
 
Anchor Investors and fund utilisation
Ahead of the IPO launch, Malpani Pipes raised Rs 7.20 crore from anchor investors. The company plans to allocate the proceeds from the public offering towards capital expenditure for machinery purchases, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.
 
About Malpani Pipes & Fittings 
Malpani Pipes & Fittings is a manufacturer of a range of high-grade plastic pipes. The company's products include High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes, Medium-Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Pipes, and Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Pipes, all marketed under the brand name 'Volstar'. The company is also engaged in the trading of granules and PVC pipes, as well as the sale of services. Malpani Pipes & Fittings has  a manufacturing plant located in central India, i.e., Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. 

More From This Section

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Small, Midcap stks gain; Sensex up 200 pts; Metal, FMCG climb, IT, Auto dip

Photo: X@Bajaj_Finance

Bajaj Fin target price hiked; stock reclaims Rs 8,000-mark after 15 months

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Laurus gains 15% in 2 days on robust CDMO outlook; updates on AIDS drug biz

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

Bajaj Finance, TaMo, Maruti: Largecap buy, sell stock ideas post Q3 results

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

This Tata group stock slipped 12% in trade today after posting Q3 results

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment initial public offerings IPOs IPO activity SME IPOs BSE SME IPO listing time

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon