Brigade Enterprises jumps 8% on posting Q3 results; PAT up 221%; rev up 25%

Brigade Enterprises jumps 8% on posting Q3 results; PAT up 221%; rev up 25%

As per the filing, in Q3, the company's net bookings in the real estate segment stood at 2.19 mn sft with a sale value of Rs 2,492 crore and collections stood at Rs 1,777 crore

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Brigade Enterprises shares jumped 7.8 per cent on Thursday, logging an intraday high at Rs 1,177.95 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company posted healthy Q3FY25 results. 
 
Around 9:57 AM, Brigade Enterprises share price was up 5 per cent at Rs 1,147.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.15 per cent at 76,648.41. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 28,016.95 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,451.9 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 826.3 per share. 
 
On Wednesday, after market hours, Brigade Enterprises reported a 221 per cent increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 236.24 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 73.49 crore a year ago. 
 
 
The revenue of the company rose 24.7 per cent to Rs 1,463.94 crore for the third quarter compared to Rs 1,173.77 crore in the year-ago period.
 
As per the filing, in Q3, the company's net bookings in the real estate segment stood at 2.19 mn sft with a sale value of Rs 2,492 crore and collections stood at Rs 1,777 crore.  

Besides, during the quarter, real estate revenue stood at Rs 1,103 crore which has grown by 31 per cent as compared to Q3 FY24 and Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation stood at Rs 258 crore. In Q3 FY25 pre-sales volume stood at 2.19 mn sqft valued at Rs 2,492 crore. Real estate collections stood at Rs 1,323 crore, as against Rs 974 crore in Q3 FY24 which implies a growth of 36 per cent. 
 
In Q3, leasing revenue stood at Rs 280 crore, up 13 per cent as compared to Q3 FY24 and Ebitda stood at Rs 169 crore. The company’s portfolio occupancy stood at 98 per cent with an overall leasing of 8.55 mn sqft.
 
“We are aggressively pursuing land acquisition opportunities in our target markets to add high-quality assets to our land bank. This quarter also saw the highly successful launch of Brigade Gateway Hyderabad, an integrated development of high end residential, office, retail, and hospitality spaces,” said Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises.
 
In the past one year, Brigade Enterprises shares have gained 10.7 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.5 per cent. 

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

