Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Eicher Motors, Indian Bank among top picks by Ruchit Jain of MOFSL

Eicher Motors, Indian Bank among top picks by Ruchit Jain of MOFSL

Eicher Motors has been a relative outperformer in the Auto space in the recent correction and the prices have now given a breakout from a consolidation and has rallied to its all-time highs

investing, investment, markets, trading

Ruchit Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Buy CHOLAFIN | CMP ₹1,611 SL ₹1,562 |TGT ₹1,715                                         
The stock has been forming a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure and is thus in an uptrend. Prices have given breakout from a ‘Cup and Handle’ pattern on the daily chart with increasing volumes and the RSI oscillator too has been indicating a positive momentum.
 
Buy Indian Bank | CMP ₹566 | SL ₹552 | TGT ₹590
The stock has given a breakout from a ‘Bullish Flag’ pattern on the daily chart. The breakout has been supported by high volumes and hence we expect the stock to rally higher in near term. The RSI oscillator is also hinting at a positive momentum.
 
 
Buy EICHERMOT | CMP ₹5,615 | SL ₹5490 | TGT ₹5870   
The stock has been a relative outperformer in the Auto space in the recent correction and the prices have now given a breakout from a consolidation and has rallied to its all-time highs. The volumes are good along with the price upmove and the RSI is also positive hinting at a continuation of the uptrend. 
(Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain is head of equity technical research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
 
 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for India markets; Asia-Pacific gains

market, stock trading, trading

Stocks to Watch Today, April 17: Wipro, Paytm, Hero MotoCorp, Angel One

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Market trading guide for April 17: Q4 results, US tariffs, global mkts

global stocks

US-China trade tensions hit global stocks, push gold to record high

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Analysts see up to 15% YoY jump in profit, flat NIM

Topics : Buzzing stocks share market Stocks to buy today stocks to watch Share price Eicher Motors shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEWhy is Trump Targeting HarvardWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon