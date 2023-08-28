Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

Embassy Office Parks REIT raises Rs 500 cr via debentures to refinance debt

The tenure of the NCDs is 60 months from the deemed date of allotment, with a coupon rate of 8.10 per cent per annum payable on a quarterly basis to the debenture holders

Debt

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Embassy Office Parks REIT on Monday said it has raised Rs 500 crore through issue of debentures to refinance its existing debt.
In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the Debenture Committee of the Board of Directors of the manager has approved the allotment of 50,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh on a private placement basis.
On August 23, the company announced plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore through issue of NCDs in two tranches.
The tenure of the NCDs is 60 months from the deemed date of allotment, with a coupon rate of 8.10 per cent per annum payable on a quarterly basis to the debenture holders.
These NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of the BSE Limited.
Embassy Office Parks REIT has reported a 9 per cent increase in net operating income to Rs 737.6 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year and declared a distribution of Rs 510 crore to the unitholders. Net operating income (NOI) stood at Rs 677.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read

Embassy Office Parks REIT Q1 net operating income up by 9% at Rs 738 cr

Nexus Select Trust acquires 17 malls; to continue inorganic growth post IPO

Embassy Office Parks REIT to invest Rs 300 crore on green initiatives

Mindspace Business Park REIT appoints Ramesh Nair as new CEO from September

Embassy Group sells 42 mn REIT shares to Bain Capital for Rs 1,300 cr

Rupee settles on flat note, up 1 paisa at 82.63 against US dollar

Debt fund managers take active calls to risk-proof their portfolios

JK Lakshmi Cement's proposal to increase inter corporate limit rejected

RIL, Linde India: Trading strategies for buzzing stocks of the day

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

Revenue from operations increased 10 per cent to Rs 913.6 crore in the quarter from Rs 829.4 crore in the year-ago period.
Embassy REIT is India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It owns and operates a 45 million square feet portfolio of nine infrastructure-like office parks and four city centre office buildings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region (NCR).
Its portfolio comprises 34.3 million square feet of completed operating area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Debt REIT convertible debentures

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon