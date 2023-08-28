Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.19%)
19302.65 + 36.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.96%)
5487.15 + 52.35
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38665.30 + 194.05
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
44507.75 + 276.30
Heatmap

JK Lakshmi Cement's proposal to increase inter corporate limit rejected

JKLC had sought shareholders' approval for payment of a commission aggregating to Rs 2.50 crore to Bharat Hari Singhania for FY23

JK Lakshmi Cement

JK Lakshmi Cement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 3:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shareholders of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC) have rejected a special resolution for increasing inter corporate transaction limit to Rs 10,000 crore.
The special resolution, which sought shareholders' approval for increasing the limit under section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 for making investments, giving loans, providing guarantees, etc - could get only 71.10 per cent of the total votes polled at the AGM held on August 24, 2023, said the scrutinizer's report uploaded by JKLC on stock exchanges.
Although 28.90 per cent of the votes were polled against the proposal through video conferencing, the Companies Act mandates that a special resolution has to be passed by a super majority, which refers to at least 75 per cent of the members voting in favour of it.
As the special resolution received less than the required votes of the total votes polled, it was rejected.
The said proposal was opposed by proxy advisory firm IiAS who had recommended voting against the proposal.
"The maximum limit available to the company as per automatic limit is Rs 2,650 crore, of which the company has utilised 91.7 per cent, and Rs 280 crore is available for use. The proposed limit at Rs 10,000 crore is 277 per cent higher," it had said.

Also Read

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

GAIL to invest Rs 30,000 cr in next 3 years, scouts for LNG supplies abroad

JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 results: Net profit falls 40% to Rs 110 crore

Adani to continue using ACC, Ambuja brands; no plans to merge cement units

Reliance seeks shareholder nod to appoint Ambani as head for another 5 yrs

RIL, Linde India: Trading strategies for buzzing stocks of the day

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

RailTel Corporation surges 12% on heavy volumes; stock nears record high

Stock of this metering solutions provider zooms over 200% in 3 months

RIL trades flat ahead of 46th AGM at 2 pm today; Jio Financial surges 5%

IiAS further said:" We note that amidst the almost full utilization of current limits, there is a need for an increase in limit, however for an almost 3x increase, the company should have provided specific disclosures."

The proxy advisory firm had also advised the shareholders to vote against another special resolution for "approval for payment of Remuneration to B Bharat Hari Singhania, Chairman or FY 2022-23".
However, this special resolution was passed by JKLC's shareholders with 85.29 per cent of the polled votes.
JKLC had sought shareholders' approval for payment of a commission aggregating to Rs 2.50 crore to Bharat Hari Singhania for FY23. As it was in excess of 50 per cent of the total annual remuneration payable to all non-executive directors, it required approval.
SEBI LODR regulations require shareholders' approval when the remuneration to a non-executive director exceeds 50 per cent of the total annual remuneration payable to all non-executive directors.
JKLC is a part of JK Organisation group and its revenue was at Rs 6,071.05 crore in financial year ended March 31, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JK Lakshmi Cement

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon