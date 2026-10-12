Emcure Pharma up over 3% as board approves merger of two subsidiaries

Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares rose on Monday after the company’s board approved a scheme to merge its wholly owned subsidiaries, Zuventus Healthcare and Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals, with itself. The move is aimed at simplifying the group structure and improving operational efficiency, while a market expert sees further upside in the stock.

The stock opened lower but later climbed to an intraday high of ₹1,833.50 on the NSE, up 3.4 per cent. At 11:46 AM, Emcure Pharma shares were trading at ₹1,864.40, up around 1.69 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.69 per cent at 22,364.40.

In an exchange filing dated Oct 10, the company said that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, October 12, 2026 has inter alia, approved the draft Composite Scheme of Amalgamation amongst Zuventus Healthcare Limited and Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals Limited (collectively referred to as the “Transferor Companies") both being wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company with Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals will merge its wholly owned subsidiaries, Zuventus Healthcare and Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals, with itself under the proposed scheme. The move aims to simplify the group structure, streamline operations and improve efficiency. Zuventus Healthcare reported a turnover of ₹1,040.58 crore in FY26, while Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals reported a turnover of ₹29.37 crore.

Notably, no cash consideration will be paid, and Emcure will not issue any new shares, as both companies are wholly owned subsidiaries. The merger will not change Emcure’s shareholding pattern and is intended to consolidate its pharmaceutical businesses under a single entity.

Vipin Kumar, AVP Research at Globe Capital Market, noted that the stock has been moving higher in a pattern of higher highs and higher lows while holding strong above both its short-term and long-term moving averages following its breakout from the ₹1,520 level. “Given its current chart structure, we suggest adding long positions on dips in the ₹,650–₹1,675 range with a medium-term target of ₹2,100 levels,” he added.

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