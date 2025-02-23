Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 10:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Epicentre of change: Nifty indices rebalance to set the ground moving

Epicentre of change: Nifty indices rebalance to set the ground moving

NSE Indices announced on Friday the removal of Britannia and Bharat Petroleum Corporation from the flagship Nifty 50 index

Sensex, Nifty, Market
Premium

Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rebalancing of the Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 indices is expected to drive a cumulative churn of over Rs 22,000 crore as index funds and exchange-traded funds tracking these indices adjust their holdings.
 
As part of its semi-annual review, NSE Indices announced on Friday the removal of Britannia and Bharat Petroleum Corporation from the flagship Nifty 50 index. This will lead to selling pressure of over Rs 2,000 crore for each stock.
 
Meanwhile, Jio Financial Services and Zomato, which are being added to the Nifty 50, will see buying inflows of Rs 3,128 crore and Rs 6,525 crore,
Topics : Nifty Indices Nifty 50 Exchange-traded funds

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon