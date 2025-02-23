Epicentre of change: Nifty indices rebalance to set the ground moving

The rebalancing of the Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 indices is expected to drive a cumulative churn of over Rs 22,000 crore as index funds and exchange-traded funds tracking these indices adjust their holdings.

As part of its semi-annual review, NSE Indices announced on Friday the removal of Britannia and Bharat Petroleum Corporation from the flagship Nifty 50 index. This will lead to selling pressure of over Rs 2,000 crore for each stock.

Meanwhile, Jio Financial Services and Zomato, which are being added to the Nifty 50, will see buying inflows of Rs 3,128 crore and Rs 6,525 crore,