close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Equity mutual fund flows at 12-month high of Rs 20,500 crore in March

In 2021-22, mutual funds (MFs) added over 4 million new investors, taking the total unique investor count to 37.7 million

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Equity MF

Notwithstanding the spike in flows into select schemes, debt funds registered an overall net outflow of Rs 57,000 crore in March

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 9:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Net investments in active equity schemes rose to a 12-month high of Rs 20,500 crore in March. The robust tally was underpinned by investments through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route, which breached the Rs 14,000-crore mark for the first time, reveals data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
Industry players said investors stepped up buying as valuations turned attractive, with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the National Stock Exchange Nifty indices dropping to their lowest levels in five months. From March lows, the indices have now gained nearly 6 per cent.

The total investment through SIPs stood at over Rs 1.5 trillion in 2022-23.
N S Venkatesh, chief executive officer, Amfi, said the strong flows through SIPs showcase resilient investor behaviour.

“SIP inflows continue to soar, breaking the record on a month-on-month basis. It would not be overkill to say that the retail investor is the hero of the markets. The spike in investors witnessed in the post-pandemic period, despite volatility due to global geopolitical reasons and inflation, is also a cue to resilient investor behaviour,” he said.
In 2021-22, mutual funds (MFs) added over 4 million new investors, taking the total unique investor count to 37.7 million.

Also Read

80% of net SIP investments in Sept go into active equity schemes: Data

Eight of 10 net SIP investments go into active equity schemes: Amfi data

Continue SIPs for eight years to avoid loss in equities, say experts

SIP account redemptions rise to 11-mth high as investors dip into savings

SIP's share in MF AUM hit new high of 17% in October, shows data

MFs raise equity bets as valuations improve; fund houses invest Rs 55k cr

Zerodha, Smallcase join hands for MF business, final nod from Sebi awaited

Share of NRIs, overseas investors in mutual fund assets declining

Over 85% active large-cap schemes underperform in 2022, shows data

Equity savings funds: Safe but not a perfect substitute for debt funds


March also marked a change in fortunes for most debt funds: inflows surged multifold as investors rushed to invest before the change in taxation regime came into effect in April.
Among active debt schemes, corporate bond funds received the highest net inflows at Rs 15,600 crore, followed by banking and public-sector undertaking funds with net inflows of Rs 6,500 crore.

Notwithstanding the spike in flows into select schemes, debt funds registered an overall net outflow of Rs 57,000 crore in March.
Outflows are seen in liquid and other shorter-horizon debt schemes at the end of every quarter as companies make redemptions to meet their tax liability. 

Index funds, including equity and debt, raked in over Rs 27,000 crore. The majority of these inflows are likely to have gone into debt index funds, popularly known as target maturity funds (TMFs).
A recent report by Value Research had pegged the inflows into TMFs in the last week of March at 15,265 crore.

In a surprise move on March 24, the government announced debt MFs would no longer attract long-term capital gains tax or get indexation benefits. Instead, gains made on such investments would be charged according to individual tax slabs from April 1.
Speaking on the issue, Venkatesh said debt funds still have a lot to offer to investors.

“Investors should look at debt funds beyond tax efficiency. These funds also provide investors with real-time liquidity, enabling them to withdraw money within a day. In the long term, the debt fund offers the benefit of interest-rate movements. Investors must look at a balanced portfolio with debt funds in their pool,” he said.
As a consequence of outflows from shorter-horizon debt schemes, the average assets under management (AUM) by MFs were lower in March at Rs 40 trillion. In February, the AUM was Rs 40.7 trillion.

A total of 2.2 million SIP accounts were registered last month, taking the total SIP count to 63.6 million.
Topics : Equity MFs | SIP | Systematic investment plans

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Surya Roshni hits 52-week high on healthy outlook; zooms 53% so far in 2023

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

DLF rallies 19% in 9 days, nears 52-week high on hopes of healthy sales

Front view of DLF Aralia
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

Boardroom, management, india inc, corporate, companies, firms
3 min read

Stock of this conductor manufacturer has zoomed 100% in 2.5 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

sugar
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Nifty criteria may be tweaked before RIL's financial services arm demerger

NSE
3 min read

Stock of this conductor manufacturer has zoomed 100% in 2.5 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: TCS, Infosys, Karnataka Bank, FRL, Jindal Stainless

stock markets
6 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

Boardroom, management, india inc, corporate, companies, firms
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

sugar
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon