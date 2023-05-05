close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

F&O strategy: HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread on L&T Finance

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends to buy L&T Finance 96 call option and simultaneously sell 100 call of the May series

Nandish Shah Mumbai
Trading Strategy
Web Exclusive

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 6:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on L&T Finance

Buy L&T FIN (25-MAY Expiry) 96 CALL at Rs 2.80 & simultaneously sell 100 CALL at Rs 1.3
Lot Size: 8,924
Cost of the strategy: Rs 1.50 (Rs 13,386 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 22,310 If L&T FINANCE closes at or above 100 on 25 May expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 97.5
Approx margin required: Rs 30,000

Rationale
  • Seen long build up in L&T finance Future, with 5 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov), and price rising by 3.2 per cent
     
  • The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at the highest level since June 2021
     
  • The stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly chart
     
  • Oscillators and momentum indicators show strength in the current uptrend

Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent

Also Read

Positive trend ahead for Nifty IT, bearish on metal index: Ravi Nathani

Sensex extends rally to eighth day, ends 242 pts up; Auto, IT stocks shine

Sensex snaps 8-day winning run, ends 161 pts lower ahead of Fed outcome

Nifty Auto, Metal indices trading in thin range; here's how to play them

Nifty Auto likely to rebound, sell Nifty Metal on rise, says Ravi Nathani

Charts show Nifty Realty in 'overbought' zone, adopt sell-on-rise strategy

BSE resolves 253 investors complaints against listed cos in April

Gold rallies Rs 940 to record high of Rs 62,020; silver zooms Rs 660

Growing dominance: Domestic investors now own a quarter of markets

Growth prospects remain strong for Titan after good Q4 performance


Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Topics : F&O Strategies F&O L&T Finance stocks technical analysis Market Outlook

First Published: May 05 2023 | 7:11 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Web Exclusive

Charts show Nifty Realty in 'overbought' zone, adopt sell-on-rise strategy

markets
2 min read

BSE resolves 253 investors complaints against listed cos in April

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
1 min read

Gold rallies Rs 940 to record high of Rs 62,020; silver zooms Rs 660

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
1 min read

MFs see 8.5 mn new millennial investors in FY19-FY23 on awareness campaign

mutual funds, MFs
2 min read
Premium

Growing dominance: Domestic investors now own a quarter of markets

markets
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Time to book profit now; buy when Nifty hits 16,000: BofA Securities

Nifty50, nifty
4 min read

Stocks to Watch: Titan, Tata Chem, Adani Group, RIL, Petronet, Apollo Micro

BSE500 headline P/E declines, but value of most companies rises
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

29 out of Nifty 500 stocks overbought; ABB, Apar Inds signal up to 20% gain

Trading Strategy
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

India may be the top FPI destination once US Fed pauses rate hike: Analysts

fpi
3 min read

Zomato rises 4%, hits 5-month high; stock surges 28% in one month

Zomato-owned Blinkit to deliver printouts at your home in 10 minutes
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon