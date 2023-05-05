F&O strategy: HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread on L&T Finance

Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD Strategy on L&T Finance
BULL SPREAD Strategy on L&T Finance
Buy L&T FIN (25-MAY Expiry) 96 CALL at Rs 2.80 & simultaneously sell 100 CALL at Rs 1.3
Lot Size: 8,924
Cost of the strategy: Rs 1.50 (Rs 13,386 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 22,310 If L&T FINANCE closes at or above 100 on 25 May expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 97.5
Approx margin required: Rs 30,000
Cost of the strategy: Rs 1.50 (Rs 13,386 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 22,310 If L&T FINANCE closes at or above 100 on 25 May expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 97.5
Approx margin required: Rs 30,000
Rationale
-
Seen long build up in L&T finance Future, with 5 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov), and price rising by 3.2 per cent
-
The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at the highest level since June 2021
-
The stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly chart
- Oscillators and momentum indicators show strength in the current uptrend
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent
Also Read
Positive trend ahead for Nifty IT, bearish on metal index: Ravi Nathani
Sensex extends rally to eighth day, ends 242 pts up; Auto, IT stocks shine
Sensex snaps 8-day winning run, ends 161 pts lower ahead of Fed outcome
Nifty Auto, Metal indices trading in thin range; here's how to play them
Nifty Auto likely to rebound, sell Nifty Metal on rise, says Ravi Nathani
Charts show Nifty Realty in 'overbought' zone, adopt sell-on-rise strategy
BSE resolves 253 investors complaints against listed cos in April
Gold rallies Rs 940 to record high of Rs 62,020; silver zooms Rs 660
Growing dominance: Domestic investors now own a quarter of markets
Growth prospects remain strong for Titan after good Q4 performance
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.