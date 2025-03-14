Fitch rates CapitaLand Trust's proposed unsecured notes of SGD200 mn 'BBB-'

Friday, March 14, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Fitch Ratings has assigned a ‘BBB-’ long-term rating to CapitaLand India Trust’s (CLINT) proposed unsecured five-year notes of up to SGD 200 million. The notes will be issued by CapitaLand India Trust Management in its capacity as trustee-manager for CLINT under the trust’s SGD 1.5 billion multi-currency debt issuance programme.
 
The rating agency stated that the notes are rated at the same level as CLINT’s long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the issuer.
 
CLINT’s capital structure has minimal secured debt, limiting subordination risk to unsecured creditors, Fitch noted.

Use of proceeds and leverage concerns

CLINT expects to use the proceeds from the notes to finance business activities, including debt repayment and general working capital.
 
 
However, the negative outlook on CLINT’s ‘BBB-’ long-term IDR reflects rising capital expenditure (capex) amid strong demand for data centres, which may keep its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) net leverage above 8.0 times for an extended period. Fitch estimated CLINT’s net leverage at 8.6 times in 2024.

The trust is considering various options to reduce leverage to within the rating threshold in 2025, though the timing will depend on market conditions, the agency added.

Liquidity and refinancing plans

According to Fitch, CLINT had adequate liquidity and capital access, with SGD 135 million in cash and SGD 105 million in committed undrawn credit facilities as of end-2024. These funds were set against debt maturities of SGD 513 million in 2025, of which SGD 284 million comprised short-term revolver debt. The trust is in the process of refinancing its debt maturities.

Asset base and portfolio

CLINT, a Singapore-listed business trust, had an asset base of SGD 3.7 billion as of end-2024, primarily consisting of real estate used for business space in India.
 
Its portfolio includes 10 information technology (IT) business parks, one logistics park, and three industrial facilities, with a total completed floor area of 21.9 million square feet across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai. Additionally, the trust has four data centres under development.
 

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

