F&O Strategy: Analyst suggests Bear Spread for Hindustan Aeronautics stock

F&O strategy: Short-term trend of the Hindustan Aeronautics turned weak, while it is positive for LIC Housing Finance

commodity derivatives

F&O trading strategy

Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Derivative Strategy

Bear Spread Strategy on Hindustan Aeronautics

Buy HAL (31-July Expiry) 4,800 Put at ₹112 and simultaneously sell 4,600 Put at ₹38

  • Lot Size: 150
  • Cost of the strategy: ₹74 (₹11,100 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit Rs 18900 If HAL closes at or below 4600 on 31 July expiry.
  • Breakeven Point: ₹4,726
  • Risk Reward Ratio: 1:1.70
  • Approx margin required: ₹25,000

Rationale:

  • Short build up is seen in the HAL Futures where OI rose by 6 per cent with price falling by 2 per cent.
  • Short term trend turned weak as it is placed below its 5, 11 and 20 day EMA
  • Stock price has broken down on the daily chart with higher volumes.
  • Momenutm Indicators and Oscillators are showing weakness in the stock.
Bull Spread Strategy on LIC Housing Finance

Buy LIC HOUSING (31-July Expiry) 640 Call at ₹12.3 and simultaneously sell 660 Call at ₹5.3

 
  • Lot Size: 1,000
  • Cost of strategy: ₹7 (₹7,000 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit: ₹13,000 if LIC HOUSING closes at or above ₹660 on 31 July expiry.
  • Breakeven Point: ₹647
  • Risk Reward Ratio: 1:1.86
  • Approx margin required: ₹33,500

Rationale:

  • Long build up is seen in the LIC Housing Futures during the July series till now, where we have seen 9 per cent rise in open interest with price rising by 2.60 per cent.
  • Short term trend remains positive, as the stock price is placed above its 5,11 and 20 day EMA.
  • Primary trend is positive as the stock price is placed above its 100 and 200 day EMA.
  • Oscillators like RSI and MFI are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

