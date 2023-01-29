JUST IN
Resilient growth outlook seen bringing FPI flows back to India
Burgeronomics: Big Mac index suggests rupee is undervalued by over 40%
10-year bond yield at highest since November on Budget 2023 jitters
Here's why bond veteran sees India's benchmark yield trending downwards
India's forex kitty rises by $1.727 billion to $573.727 billion: RBI data
Rupee closes at 81.53 against US dollar amid heavy selling pressure
Rupee appreciates by 9 paise to 81.52 against US dollar in opening trade
India should consider reducing 1% TDS rate on cryptocurrency trade: Report
Rupee closes at 81.70 against dollar amid unabated foreign fund outflow
Rupee falls 26 paise to 81.68 against dollar amid rise in forex outflows
You are here: Home » Finance Â» Money & Forex Markets Â» News
DCB Bank Q3 net profit jumps 52% to Rs 114 cr on decline in bad loans
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Resilient growth outlook seen bringing FPI flows back to India

A likely tapering of rate hikes by US Fed is also seen taking the global sheen off the dollar and working in favour of emerging markets

Topics
FPI inflows | FPI indian equities | Indian equity markets

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

FPI, FDI, investment, funds, overseas, foreign, investors
The risk aversion caused by the war in Europe and the higher US interest rates both sent global investors rushing to the American currency, which notched up around 8 per cent in 2022.

Following a year of heavy capital outflows, Indian financial markets are likely to be recipients of overseas portfolio investment in 2023 as domestic economic growth, while seen slowing, is still likely to outpace that in several pockets of the world, analysts said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FPI inflows

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 17:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.