Foreign portfolio investors pull the ripcord, trade winds to blame

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to offload Indian equities despite optimism around the US Federal Reserve’s rate cuts and this month’s goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation.

So far in September, FPIs have sold equities worth ₹10,782 crore, according to National Securities Depository data. The selling picked up after the National Stock Exchange Nifty and BSE Sensex touched record highs at the end of September 2024. Between October 2024 and March 2025, FPIs pulled out ₹2.2 trillion from Indian markets.

Weak corporate results in the July–September and October–December quarters undermined valuations that had risen sharply during the post-pandemic rally.

