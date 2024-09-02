ECOS Mobility IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing gains

ECOS Mobility IPO Allotment Status: The allotment status for the highly anticipated ECOS Mobility IPO is set to be announced today, September 2, 2024. The initial public offering (IPO), which closed its subscription window on August 30, 2024, witnessed favourable investor interest, being oversubscribed by a staggering 64.26 times.

The IPO was offered in a price band of Rs 318- Rs 334 per share, with a lot size of 44 shares. The highest demand came from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 136.85 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 64.37 times.

Retail investors also showed robust participation, subscribing 19.79 times. The Rs 601.20-crore public issue of ECOS Mobility, which is entirely an offer for sale, has received favourable reviews from several brokers, including Geojit, Swastika Investment, and Anand Rathi Research. READ MORE

How to Check ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their allotment status on the BSE, NSE, or via Link Intime India, the issue's registrar. Here are the direct links to check the allotment status:

- Check ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status on the BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status on the NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp



- Check ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

ECOS Mobility IPO grey market premium (GMP)

In the grey market, the unlisted shares of ECOS Mobility are currently trading at a premium of approximately Rs 160, or 48 per cent above the upper end of the IPO price band. A positive GMP usually signals strong demand and investor confidence, often indicating favourable market sentiment ahead of the stock's official listing.

ECOS Mobility listing price prediction

The company's shares are expected to debut on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. Given the current grey market premium, the shares could list around Rs 494, representing a potential gain of nearly 48 per cent for investors.

About Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality (ECOS) offers a range of services, including chauffeured car rentals (CCR) and employee transportation solutions (ETS). The CCR segment caters to corporate clients, providing B2C services for their employees, clients, guests, or visitors. In contrast, the ETS segment focuses on helping businesses manage their employees' daily commutes, providing ground transportation solutions from home to office and back.