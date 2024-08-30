Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on Nifty; details

-- Short term trend of the Nifty remains bullish as it is placed above its 5, 11 and 20

day EMA.

-- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are in rising mode and placed above 50 on

the daily chart, indicating bullish trend.

-- Amongst the Nifty options, Put writing is seen at 25,000-25,100 levels.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)