Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these two stocks today

NSE Scrip – UPL

View - Bullish

Last Close – Rs 598

On the weekly chart, the stock has confirmed a bullish reversal pattern known as the ‘Inverse Head and Shoulders’. On Friday, this pattern was validated with strong volumes and a bullish candle, marking a breakaway gap.

Additionally, the stock closed above the 89-week EMA, which had previously acted as a significant resistance but now suggests a shift in polarity.

The RSI on the weekly chart has also moved past the 60 mark, a level it has struggled to surpass for over 18 months, indicating a potential shift in momentum to the upside.