Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these two stocks today

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these two stocks today

On the weekly chart, UPL has confirmed a bullish reversal pattern known as the 'Inverse Head and Shoulders

share market stock market trading

Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 6:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NSE Scrip – UPL

View -   Bullish
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Last Close – Rs 598

On the weekly chart, the stock has confirmed a bullish reversal pattern known as the ‘Inverse Head and Shoulders’. On Friday, this pattern was validated with strong volumes and a bullish candle, marking a breakaway gap.

Additionally, the stock closed above the 89-week EMA, which had previously acted as a significant resistance but now suggests a shift in polarity.

The RSI on the weekly chart has also moved past the 60 mark, a level it has struggled to surpass for over 18 months, indicating a potential shift in momentum to the upside.

Hence, we recommend to BUY UPL around Rs 598 - Rs 595 | Stop Loss: Rs 571 | Target: Rs 650.

More From This Section

Dividend, Company dividend

Govt to amend CPSE capital restructuring guidelines for dividend payment

PremiumCustodians, who act as brokers for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), plan to increase fees once the market regulator's directive on faster remittances comes into effect on September 9.

Custodians plan to charge higher fee from foreign portfolio investors

Airtel, Bharti Airtel

Mcap of 8 of valued firms surge Rs 1.53 trn; Airtel, Infosys top gainers

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs inflow in equities drops to Rs 7,320 cr in August on higher valuations

PremiumStock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Street Signs: F&O seismic shift, IPO fervour going strong, and more



NSE Scrip – RADICO

View -   Bullish

Last Close – Rs 1942
On Friday, there was a notable surge in buying, leading to a breakout from the recent congestion zone that had lasted for over seven months. This breakout suggests the potential for strong upward momentum in the near term. The move was supported by a significant bullish candle and increased volumes, reinforcing the buy signal. Additionally, prices are positioned above key moving averages, and oscillators are indicating positive momentum.

Hence, we recommend to BUY RADICO around Rs 1,942 - Rs 1,935 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,810 | Target: Rs 2,175.

(Rajesh Bhosale is an equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)


Also Read

Union Budget, Budget 2024, market, stock markets

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on Nifty; details

share market stock market trading

Nifty FMCG shows signs of near term correction; check key levels here

Oil strategy today: WTI crude may test support of $72, MCX Crude 6050

Oil strategy today: WTI crude may test support of $72, MCX Crude 6050

stock market trading

Borosil Renewables, Laxmi Organics among top picks by Anand Rathi for today

share market stock market trading

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends buying these stocks on August 29

Topics : Stock calls Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Buzzing stocks Radico Khaitan UPL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 6:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon