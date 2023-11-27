Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

FPIs bet Rs 12,399 crore on debt this month, most in over 2 years

In the current financial year, between April and November, net FPI inflow in debt securities was Rs 43,703 crore as compared to a net outflow of Rs 883 crore during the same period of last year

FPIs
Premium

JP Morgan had announced the inclusion of India in its widely followed emerging market bond index on September 22

Anjali Kumari
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investments in the domestic debt market hit a 27-month high in November on the back of the announcement of India’s inclusion in JP Morgan’s widely tracked Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) from June next year.

FPI inflows in debt stood at Rs 12,399 crore as of November 26, against Rs 6,382 crore in October, according to data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

“The reason is bond inclusion,” explained Vikas Goel, managing director and CEO at PNB Gilts. “Speculative flows have started. Aggressive buys have started now, but serious flows or larger amounts will start in the new year, that is January.”

Also Read

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley

After JP Morgan, Bloomberg index may add India; analysts eye $20 bn inflow

Despite JP Morgan move, analysts remain watchful of bank stocks; here's why

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

Sebi issues Rs 26 cr demand notice to Panchariya in GDR manipulation case

Fractional ownership of property as investment tool to get boost: Experts

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today due to Guru Nanak Jayanti

Street signs: Power of retail money, Tata Tech awaits global index entry

FPIs reverse selling trend ; invest Rs 378 crore in equities in Nov

Topics : Reserve Bank of India FPI share FPI investment government bond JP Morgan

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon